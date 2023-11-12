Veterans share experiences at American Legion breakfast

🔊 Listen to this

Bernie O’Brien, 74, of Mountain Top, a Navy veteran, enjoys the Veterans Day Breakfast at the American Legion Mountain Post 781.

Jim Trolio, 79, a Coast Guard veteran handled the cooking for the American Legion Mountain Post 781 breakfast.

Paula Woolfolk, a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Mountain Post 781, jokes with Air Force veteran Bob Stehle during the Veterans Day Breafast.

Each table at the American Legion Mountain Post 781 had several cards made by elementary students of Crestwood and Hazleton.

World War II army veteran Ray Samolis remembers fighting in the Pacific islands, aware that he was risking his life to protect others.

“I was 18-years-old and away I went,” he said. “I felt 100% good about it.”

Samolis said the United States military leadership made the right decision when it dropped the bomb over Hiroshima.

He believes the move prevented an invasion of the Japanese mainland, and saved many lives.

At a Veterans Day breakfast at the American Legion Post 781, Mountain Top, Samolis discussed his experiences with other veterans.

Army veteran Ron Smith, who served in the 1990s, said he had been pretty sure that he would safely return to his family.

“But those who served in WWII believed it was likely they would not return,” he said. “That’s devotion. That’s loving your country.”

Army veteran Len Biel, who is Samolis’s nephew, pointed out that Ray Samolis lost his brother Casimer Samolis in the war.

His obituary reads that he “was killed in defense of his country,” while serving in Italy.

More than a social club

Smith pointed out that the American Legion is much more than a social club.

He said that many think of it simply as a bar, not realizing that it serves as a benefit for the community.

The bar, he said, supports efforts in the community which include support of a little league field that sits near the legion facilities.

The organization is also committed to bringing a patriotic message to the next generation.

“We want to teach them what the flag means,” Smith said. “Because somewhere in school that message is lost in schools nowadays.That’s one of our missions.”

Smith wants youngsters to understand why members of the military are willing to die for the flag.

Navy veteran Ed Groth said the Mountain Top American Legion sponsors Scout Troop 781, which shares their number designation with the legion, and Venture Crew 461.

“As their sponsor, we cover their charter costs each year and help offset some of their expenses throughout the year,” he said.

Breakfast prep

Juliana Mylet, 14, and Giana Mylet, 12, are part of the organization’s junior auxiliary.

The girls’ father and grandfather served in the military.

The group meets once a month to discuss plans for future activities.

At Saturday’s breakfast, junior members were on hand to set up, pour drinks and assist those attending.

Chef James Trolio, who works at the University of Scranton, moved to the Mountain Top area recently and joined the Legion.

He said he would help in any way that he could and when asked if he could cook for the breakfast, he was true to his words.

He cooked up eggs, sausage and pancakes for about 100 people.

As the breakfast wound down, Trolio stepped out of the kitchen and was met with a round of applause for his efforts.