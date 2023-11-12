Annual St. Maria Goretti Parish Craft and Gift Fair held this weekend

🔊 Listen to this

Dominique Shea, of Laflin, browses shelves of homemade pottery for sale at the St. Maria Goretti Parish Craft and Gift Fair held in Laflin this weekend. According to Shea, the event is ‘like creating a little friendship and a bond with people who love what they do.’

LAFLIN — Some folks got a head start on their holiday shopping early this year, all while shopping small and local.

For over 20 years, St. Maria Goretti Parish has held a craft and gift fair to benefit the church. This weekend marks yet another year of the tradition, which event chairperson Rosemary Grebeck says has continued to prove itself to be a big hit with the surrounding community.

“People are always telling me they like our show,” Grebeck said. “And it really is nice. We have a great assortment here and the vendors make sure everything is really high quality.”

A vendor herself, Grebeck showcased a table full of reversible place mats and runners, noting that most of the items for sale at the event are homemade.

“The reason we call it a craft and gift show is so that people can be inspired to do some of their Christmas shopping,” Grebeck said.

And for 24-year-old Laflin resident Dominique Shea, the annual event has been a tradition in her family longer than she can even recall.

“My family and I have been coming to this craft fair ever since I was a kid — we really do love it here,” Shea said.

Between the rows of crocheted hats and scarves, light-up bottles, baked goods and more, Shea spent most of her time — and money — at a homemade pottery table.

“I got some great finds. The things I’ve seen here are so unique — you really can’t get them anywhere else,” Shea said.

Aside from an excuse to feed into her shopping bug, Shea says the event offers a chance to connect with those she often only sees once a year.

“I recognize the vendors every year. To be able to come and support and just talk with them is special,” Shea said.

“It’s not just transactions. It’s like creating a little friendship and a bond with people who love what they do and it really shows in what they sell,” she added.