Annual St. Maria Goretti Parish Craft and Gift Fair held this weekend
LAFLIN — Some folks got a head start on their holiday shopping early this year, all while shopping small and local.
For over 20 years, St. Maria Goretti Parish has held a craft and gift fair to benefit the church. This weekend marks yet another year of the tradition, which event chairperson Rosemary Grebeck says has continued to prove itself to be a big hit with the surrounding community.
“People are always telling me they like our show,” Grebeck said. “And it really is nice. We have a great assortment here and the vendors make sure everything is really high quality.”
A vendor herself, Grebeck showcased a table full of reversible place mats and runners, noting that most of the items for sale at the event are homemade.
“The reason we call it a craft and gift show is so that people can be inspired to do some of their Christmas shopping,” Grebeck said.
And for 24-year-old Laflin resident Dominique Shea, the annual event has been a tradition in her family longer than she can even recall.
“My family and I have been coming to this craft fair ever since I was a kid — we really do love it here,” Shea said.
Between the rows of crocheted hats and scarves, light-up bottles, baked goods and more, Shea spent most of her time — and money — at a homemade pottery table.
“I got some great finds. The things I’ve seen here are so unique — you really can’t get them anywhere else,” Shea said.
Aside from an excuse to feed into her shopping bug, Shea says the event offers a chance to connect with those she often only sees once a year.
“I recognize the vendors every year. To be able to come and support and just talk with them is special,” Shea said.
“It’s not just transactions. It’s like creating a little friendship and a bond with people who love what they do and it really shows in what they sell,” she added.