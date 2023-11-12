🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Veterans really can’t be thanked enough.

Veterans deserve to be thanked every day and every time we encounter them.

Like I said, we can never thank them enough.

And veterans are everywhere. Some live on your street. Some may live next door. They go about their daily business without seeking to be noticed. They are all members of the same club. They are men and women. They are all brave.

This week, we paused to remember and honor all veterans of all wars. We honor those, especially, who gave their lives for all of us. We take time every Veterans Day to remember, honor and thank those who still walk among us.

But this should not be an annual observance — honor our veterans by thanking them every day.

In 2017, I was at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center for a program.

A group of veterans sat in the first few rows — most were in wheelchairs and they were wearing battle scars — evidence of injuries suffered in the performance of their duty to their country.

They all fought for our freedom and would do it all over again if given the opportunity.

And when the National Anthem was sung, they saluted and sang along.

No one in the room took a knee.

This group of veterans was representative of all veterans — they raised their right hand and took the oath and they served their country without hesitation.

Were they scared? I’m sure they were from time to time. But as one of the speakers that day said, they were able to contain their fear and transfer it into courage.

Throughout history, brave men and women have willingly gone into battle to defeat the enemy and in so doing, they have preserved our freedom.

It sounds like a simple equation, but as another speaker said, “Freedom is never free.”

That’s we should thank a veteran every time we meet one. It really is the least we can do.

Ceremonies like the one at the VA in 2017 are stark reminders of what veterans have done for us. So many left their homes and families and went off to war, never to return. Many more returned without an arm or leg, or with injuries not visible to the naked eye.

And those that did return home, picked up the pieces, they went to work, they raised a family and they did their part to make America strong again.

The point is, our military veterans have always been there for us and they always will be. We can sleep at night because we know our military is on watch. They have our backs. They are our guards.

Our gratitude should be shown easily — “Thanks for your service.” That’s all they ask.

My late friend Jim Walsh fought in the Battle of the Bulge during World War II. When I asked Jim one day what these ceremonies mean to him and all veterans, his answer was simple — “Remembrance,” he said.

For all his service, for all the service given by our veterans, all they ask in return is to be thanked and for us to remember what they and all who came before them have done for every one of us.

So when I sat in the recreation room at the VA Medical Center in 2017, I couldn’t take my eyes off of those veterans in the first few rows — in wheelchairs, wearing hats that defined what branch they served in or on what ship or what organization they supported.

These veterans exemplified the strength of America. And because of their bravery, their determination and their love of country, we live in a country where freedom rings.

In 2015, I was so proud to see the old 12th Ward Memorial Honor Roll restored in my old neighborhood in Plymouth.

That Honor Roll contains the names of the veterans who served in World War II who lived in the 12th Ward. But it also represents the souls of every veteran who ever served our country. It represents what made this country strong and who kept it free.

I often think of what those soldiers on those landing boats in Northern France on D-Day were thinking. I wonder how they gathered the courage to put their personal safety aside for the sake of us back home.

All of them knew of the reality that many would not return home alive. They knew many of them would never see their loved ones again. They knew many of them would never live out their lives to get married, have children, buy a new car, a home, or see the smile of a grandchild.

And they still charged that beach. They still searched those jungles. They still crossed those deserts.

It really is amazing when you think about it.

That’s why one of the saddest things for me to hear is a bugler playing taps at a veterans ceremony or funeral.

At that Veterans Day ceremony at the VA Medical Center in 2017, you could see the pride in the eyes of those veterans. You could see how they felt about their country and their flag and the red white and blue blood that flows through their patriotic bodies.

At VA hospitals like the one on the hill above the Wyoming Valley Mall, heroes really do walk the halls. Some of them travel in wheelchairs. Others can only lie in bed.

These are our real heroes.

Patriotism needs to be nurtured — not just on Veterans Day, but every day.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.