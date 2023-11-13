🔊 Listen to this

Anne Marie Davis, owner and chef at Anne’s Farmhouse Bar and Grille, poses with one of her certificates after winning Best Chef, Best Place to Hang Out and Best Bar Food at Times Leader’s Best of Mountain Top reader’s choice awards.

Saleena and Keith Wright, both of Mountain Top, pose for a photo at the Best of Mountain Top reader’s choice awards dinner Monday at Cavanaugh’s Bar and Grille. Keith, owner of Wright Outdoor Management, won Best Lawn Care.

MOUNTAIN TOP – It was a packed house inside Cavanaugh’s Bar and Grille Monday as the community gathered to celebrate this year’s winners of the Best of Mountain Top reader’s choice awards.

The event, hosted by Times Leader Media Group, was held in recognition of the businesses and individuals who were voted the best of the best by readers in the community.

Attendees at Monday’s event enjoyed a buffet, courtesy of Cavanaugh’s, filled with bar staples like pizza and wings, drinks, and also received framed certificates for their awards.

There were a ton of first-year winners celebrating Monday, including Linda Banos, who won Best Physical Therapist.

“It’s kind of humbling because people knew they could vote for the best facility, but they went on and voted for me as well so that was really very nice,” said Banos.

Banos works for the Lehigh Valley Health Center in Mountain Top and has been a physical therapist for 36 years.

She enjoys working with patients of all ages and likes watching them form supportive relationships with each other.

“I like to see the progress they make,” she added.

Keith Wright was also a first-time winner, taking home Best Lawn Care. His company, Wright Outdoor Management, has been in business for about three years and offers a variety of services, including pressure washing, garden design and gutter cleaning for both commercial and residential properties.

Wright is excited to continue expanding his business, including offer more giveaways for people to win free lawn care service.

“By next year, that’s my plan to do more charity,” he said.

Some businesses, such as The Soapy Bee, won multiple awards this year including Best New Business, Best Atmosphere and Decor and Best Breakfast. The cafe and gift shop, located in White Haven, opened just six months ago.

“It’s very overwhelming, actually,” said owner Michele Yohey.

Still, Yohey said she’s very proud of the honor and excited to bring a new business into White Haven.

It wasn’t always Yohey’s ambition to own her own business, but after 33 years in the wholesale industry she lost her job in January, which prompted her to change course.

“I just decided I was going to open up a business were people can meet with their neighbors and relax,” she said.

Winning Best Atmosphere and Decor was a particular source of pride for her.

“It’s nice to hear people feel like it’s home.”

Look for full details on all the winners in an upcoming special section.