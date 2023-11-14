🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — One juvenile is dead and another has been arrested after a incident on Midland Court on Monday evening, according to city police.

In Facebook post that offers little details about the incident says:

Police were called to the apartment complex for “a reported incident involving juveniles” around 5 p.m.

Police came into contact the with a group of juveniles, including the victim who was injured. Life-saving measures were administered to the injured victim, but they were unsuccessful.

The scene was secured by the Wilkes-Barre Police Detective Division, the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office and the Pennsylvania State Police FSU unit.

Witnesses and a juvenile suspect were transported to Wilkes-Barre Police Headquarters. The suspect was arrested and detained pending further court action.

A heavy police presence was seen at the complex Monday evening.

