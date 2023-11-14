🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Legendary comedian Lewis Black will perform at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. as part of his Goodbye Yeller Brick Road: The Final Tour.

Ticket Prices are: $49, $59, $69, and $99, plus fees.

There is a $29 student ticket offer, a limited number available through the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office with a valid Student ID while supplies last.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Nov. 17, at 10 a.m., with a Kirby Member pre-sale beginning Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at — kirbycenter.org, ticketmaster.com — and at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., or by calling 570-826-1100.

After 35-plus years as a touring stand-up comedian, the two-time Grammy Award winning comedian Lewis Black is parking his tour bus for good next year, marking the end of his legendary world touring career.

Lewis Black uses his trademark style of comedic yelling and finger pointing to expose the absurdities of life. His comedic brilliance makes people laugh at life’s hypocrisies and the insanity he sees in the world. He has performed throughout the world and the U.S., where he performed at Carnegie Hall and had two successful Broadway runs.

He’s also deeply committed to supporting our troops. A seasoned USO tour veteran, he’s performed for the troops on three Christmas tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

