🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — A Luzerne County man is facing additional charges including of rape of a child and over 350 counts of child pornography following his initial arrest last month on a single count of child pornography.

Shaun Loux, 38, who lived in Lee Park Towers, was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Halesey on numerous child sex assault charges including rape of a child, rape of an unconscious victim, several counts of aggravated assault of a child and 358 counts of child pornography.

Loux was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $125,000 bail.

According to court records, one count of child pornography was withdrawn during Monday’s preliminary arraignment.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Oct. 2 police received a report against Loux alleging multiple incidents of sexual abuse that occurred between February 2019 and September 2023.

On Oct. 13 Loux came to the Hanover Township police station to be interviewed, where he said the allegations against him were false. At this time, according to the affidavit, he surrendered his cell phone to police and denied that he had any nude photos of the victim on the device.

Loux eventually requested legal representation, which stopped the interview.

Police later obtained a search warrant for Loux’s cell phone and submitted the device to the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Computer Crime Unit for forensic analysis.

Investigators were able to extract approximately 358 photographs of suspected child pornography from the device.

Loux was initially arrested on Oct. 31 on a single count of child pornography, following the extraction of hundreds of pictures of suspected child sexual abuse materials from his cellphone.

A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 22 in Luzerne County Central Court.