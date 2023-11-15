🔊 Listen to this

A sign notes that the former First Hospital has re-opened as Wyoming Valley Behavioral Health Hospital, 562 Wyoming Ave., Kingston.

KINGSTON — State Rep. Aaron Kaufer on Tuesday said that after more than a year without vital mental health services, he is happy to see that Wyoming Valley Behavioral Health Hospital has opened its doors in the former First Hospital building.

“People in our community finally have somewhere they can receive the treatments and services that they need,” said Kaufer, R-Kingston. “I am grateful to all of the stakeholders who saw the void in care that was left after the closure of First Hospital and worked to make this day possible. This is a great day for our community.”

Jim Davis, Chief Executive Officer at the hospital, said, “we are very pleased to offer mental health services to people in this area. Our goal is to provide compassionate, caring services so people can deal with life’s challenges and begin to develop new strategies to navigate daily challenges.”

Davis also provided a brief statement on behalf of the hospital:

“Wyoming Valley Behavioral Hospital in Kingston has begun to accept referrals for people seeking inpatient psychiatric care.

“The facility located in Kingston at 562 Wyoming Ave., is beginning to serve adults aged 18-65 who are needing inpatient care to address Depression, Anxiety, PTSD or Bipolar Disorder. The facility is seeking to assure people living with mental illness have timely access to services that provide relief to troubling symptoms.

“The agency has been licensed by the Pennsylvania Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services and is pursuing accreditation by the Joint Commission. The facility is seeking to provide outstanding care to people living with mental illness, successfully engage family and significant others into care and support continued outpatient service after each person is discharged.

“The goal is to establish a comprehensive wellness plan for each person seeking service at Wyoming Valley Behavioral Hospital, that support lasting positive effects.

Davis said more information is available by calling 570-552-3760, or by checking the website at — www.wyomingbh.com.

On the website, it states:

“Wyoming Valley Behavioral Hospital provides psychiatric services for adults — offering individualized, trauma-informed programs that treat the ‘whole person,’ not just the illness they’re battling.

“Our staff focuses on an individual’s strengths and their connections to the community, encouraging patients to actively participate in their recovery.

“Located in Kingston, Pennsylvania, in Luzerne County, we offer support, guidance and intervention to help our patients cope with their issues and improve function in order to help them achieve a brighter future.”

Davis said the hospital is currently licensed for 12 inpatient beds, with a capacity for licensing 149 beds. He said the hospital has not yet accepted any referrals, but referrals are being processed.

In July 2023, a year after the closure of First Hospital in Kingston was announced, Rep. Kaufer Thursday said the facility would reopen in October/November as Wyoming Valley Behavioral Health Hospital under new ownership.

“I am pleased that those in our area in need of mental health services will once again have access to services that have been hard to find since First Hospital was forced to close last year,” Kaufer said in July. “At a time when mental health issues and services are at the forefront of many conversations, I am grateful that anyone who is seeking services will now be able to get the treatment they need right here in Kingston.”

When First Hospital, one of the largest providers of mental health services in the region, closed its doors, Kaufer said it left a tremendous void for inpatient and outpatient services.

“Data continues to show the increasing demand for mental health services, especially in Kingston and the surrounding areas,” Kaufer added. “Now, individuals in need of mental health services will once again have local access.”

When the closing of First Hospital was announced, patients and caregivers raised many concerns, stating they were worried, angry and fearful for their futures.

