WILKES-BARRE — The shooting death of a 13-year-old boy at a city apartment complex Monday night has been ruled a homicide by the Luzerne County coroner’s office.

Neither the victim nor a juvenile suspect have been identified in reports released by officials.

According to a statement posted to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Facebook page:

Police were called to Midland Court for “a reported incident involving juveniles” around 5 p.m. Monday.

Officers came into contact the with a group of juveniles, including the victim. Life-saving measures were administered to the youth, but they were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene was secured by the Wilkes-Barre Police Detective Division, the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office and the Pennsylvania State Police FSU unit.

Witnesses and a juvenile suspect were transported to Wilkes-Barre Police Headquarters. The suspect was arrested and detained pending further court action.

Luzerne County Coroner Jill Matthews on Tuesday issued a statement indicating that Dr. Charles Siebert performed an autopsy on the victim, whose cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.

The manner of death was ruled homicide, the coroner’s release added.