MONTOURSVILLE — Lycoming County resident Amanda Waldman on Wednesday said while she was working in Harrisburg for the Office of the Lieutenant Governor, she saw first-hand just how dysfunctional our government can be.

“I’ve watched as people’s priorities were disregarded and common sense legislation never even made it to a vote, making life harder for us in rural Pennsylvania,” Waldman said. “I’m tired of status quo politicians telling the people what their lives are like and what they need, instead of listening to us. I will represent everyone, regardless of political party.”

Waldman, 48 of Montoursville, announced her candidacy for the Democratic nomination to represent the 9th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The seat is currently held by U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, who defeated Waldman in 2022, who is serving his third 2-year term.

Waldman, who was born and raised on her family’s Lycoming County farm, said she is a single mother who wants to represent rural Pennsylvania as someone who actually understands what it means to struggle.

Waldman said her policy agenda includes fully funded public education, protection of small farms, a higher living wage that would fuel a better economy, and demanding better for rural communities. One of her top priorities would be affordable, accessible health care, including ensuring health care for veterans.

The 9th Congressional District encompasses Schuylkill, Bradford, Columbia, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Wyoming counties as well as parts of Berks, Luzerne and Lycoming counties.

Waldman, who said she lives in a “very rural” area close to Montoursville, said people in rural Pennsylvania are above partisan divisiveness and see the greater issues in their communities through a personal lens.

Currently Waldman works as a financial representative for a Medicare contractor. She has also worked as a case manager in a family homeless shelter, as a restaurant manager and as a coach for Odyssey of the Mind.

“My entire working background has been in public service,” Waldman said. “But more than just my working background, I’m a member of a working family. I’m a working mother.”

Waldman previously ran for this office in 2022 and for state representative in the 84th Legislative District in 2020.

