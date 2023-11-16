Lone bidder Mascaro insists costs have risen; residents raise concerns

🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — An increase in garbage and recycling fees prompted much discussion at Wednesday’s budget hearing and monthly council meeting as the board approved a bid that will see residents pay $415 yearly for trash collection starting in the new year.

Council unanimously approved first reading for Mayor Kevin Coughlin’s proposed 2024 budget, which would not increase taxes or sewer fees for the upcoming year. But council also approved a $1.5 million bid from JP Mascaro and Sons for trash, recycling and yard waste collection beginning in 2024 and ending in 2026, with the option of extending the contract for two additional one-year periods thereafter.

The previous trash collection fee was $258.

If a resident pays in full by Jan. 31, the fee would be discounted to $395. There also would be an option to pay in three installments of $138.33.

Accounts that do not pay in full or pay the first installment by Jan. 31 would be considered delinquent, the fee would increase to $456.50, and they would no longer be eligible for installment payments.

The maximum amount of four bags per collection will remain.

Deputy Counsel for JP Mascaro and Sons Al DeGennaro explained that a number of factors went into the increased cost of trash collection, particularly the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, which contributed to rising interest rates, fuel costs, labor, insurance and wage increases for the company.

Despite the reasons given, many residents who attended the meeting did not seem convinced that the trash fee had to increase so drastically, and said they felt Mascaro and Sons were using the pandemic as an excuse to raise prices. Many argued that the increase is simply not feasible for senior citizens or those on fixed incomes.

“I can’t afford this and I don’t think a lot of people can,” said Mary Lee Conway, a resident who attended the meeting.

DeGennaro responded that the pandemic is not an excuse and the costs they’ve incurred are very real.

“These increases are reflective of the turmoil in our industry,” he said.

Mayor Kevin Coughlin insisted that the council tried to be fair to everyone in the city and that council had discussed this issue for months trying to come up with a cheaper option.

“We’re doing the best we can,” he said.

Although four companies were interested in the contract, JP Mascaro and Sons was the only company that actually submitted a bid.

“When there’s no other bids, we have no choice but to justify (the increase),” said council member Lesley Butczynski.

City Council solicitor William Finnegan furthered clarified that Nanticoke City’s Home Rule Charter does not allow for the city to add the cost of garbage collection into the property taxes as other municipalities have done.

Council also:

• Accepted a resignation letter from Xavier Berzanski to vacate his seat on the Nanticoke Municipal Authority Board effective Oct. 23 as he has relocated is primary residence to a different municipality.

• Approved Resolution #17 of 2023, a Resolution of City Council of the City of Nanticoke designating the City Manager as the Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Nanticoke Non-Union Pension Fund and the Nanticoke Police and Firemen’s Pension Plans.

• Approved Ordinance #19 of 2023, (First Reading) an Ordinance of City Council of the City of Nanticoke, Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, authorizing and directing the proper City Officials of the City to issue Refuse and Recycling Bills for the city and a fee for bulk item pick-up.