Tattoo parlor approved; Mexican restaurant gets partial green light

WILKES-BARRE — Two more businesses will call Downtown Wilkes-Barre home thanks to the approval of the Wilkes-Barre Zoning Board.

During Wednesday night’s hearing, the Zoning Board heard from Jeff Woytowich and Belen Martinez, who hoped to transform the nonconforming use of the property located at 811 Scott St. from a building containing three apartments and a delicatessen to a building containing three apartments and a restaurant with seating for approximately 24 customers.

Additionally, the pair sought a variance to waive the required eight parking spaces for the proposed use of the property.

Martinez, who plans to operate the business with her mother and mother’s partner, says Villa Atlixco will serve authentic Mexican breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Although in-house seating was proposed on the application, Woytowich, the property owner, told the board it was not a deal breaker, and the business could function without its inclusion.

“If we can’t do the seating, we’re going to look into a way to do this more takeout market-wise. DoorDash and Uber Eats generate a lot of business, so we’re just trying to conform to what we will be allowed to do there,” he said.

The application, which the Wilkes-Barre Planning Commission unanimously voted not to recommend to the Zoning Board, prompted the board’s pause and eventual compromise.

While the board did not grant full approval for the application, it did approve the continued use of a take-out delicatessen, essentially doing away with the proposed in-house seating.

The board also denied the variance for the eight additional parking spaces.

According to Martinez, the outcome was not exactly what her family envisioned, but it will allow the restaurant to come to fruition.

“We hope to open Villa Atlixco in about two weeks — we’re already done and ready to go,” she said.

Tattoo parlor heading to North Main Street

Also during Wednesday’s meeting, the board heard from Josh Anderson in regards to the property located at 57(B) North Main St.

Anderson, owner of Black Fuse Gallery LLC, will relocate the tattoo parlor to the city from its former location at 283 Wyoming Ave. in Kingston. The move is much needed to not only expand business, but also to house a new art gallery, Anderson said.

According to him, the gallery will feature art from mostly local artists and art shows will take place on Friday and Saturday nights.

Black Fuse Gallery’s new location is open from 12-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.