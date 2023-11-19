🔊 Listen to this

Maj. Gen. James Joseph, former Adjutant General of Pennsylvania, gives the keynote speech at the Veterans Day Brunch Sunday.

PLAINS TWP. — More than 70 veterans and active service members enjoyed some good food and company Sunday morning at the inaugural Veterans Day Brunch at the Woodlands hosted by Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce.

Along with breakfast and coffee, veterans also received complimentary hand held American flags. Blue Star Mothers of NEPA Chapter 14 gave out bag clips, window scrapers and coin pouches decked out in red, white and blue. Several raffle prizes were given out as well.

After breakfast was served, there was a short program beginning with the Presentation of Colors by the Pennsylvania National Guard. Air Force veteran and administrative assistant at the district attorney’s office, Breck Park and her son Tevin Park, who is currently serving in the Army, led everyone in the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

The keynote speech was given by Maj. Gen. James Joseph, former Hazleton police chief and 44-year army veteran, after the scheduled speaker, Hon. Thomas Munley, was unable to make it.

The breakfast was held in honor of Army veteran Stephen Giza, who died in July. His daughter, Michelle Giza, who works as a case manager for the District Attorney’s Office, said that her father was the one who initially approached Sanguedolce about holding some kind of event for veterans in the area. When he was passed away, Giza said that they knew they had to make it happen.

“He would have been thrilled to be here,” said Giza. “He was a people person so I think he would have loved this.”

While Giza helped put the event together, along with staff members from the District Attorney’s Office and the Luzerne County Veterans Affairs, veterans themselves also pitched in to make sure those who wanted to attend were able to, regardless of their ability to afford a ticket.

“They donated table sponsors even though they didn’t come so that other veterans could come to the event,” Giza said.

Based on how successful the breakfast was, Sanguedolce plans to make it an annual event. Even though he knew how many people would be attending ahead of time, walking in to see all of the tables full was both impressive and humbling.

“They have families and things to do on Sunday so to take time out of their day to be here in support of each other and us, I thought it was great,” he said.

Larry Schaefer, a Vietnam War veteran who served in the U.S Army Seabees, said it was the camaraderie between him and his fellow service men that brought him out on Sunday.

“Getting to meet friends, it’s a great thing,” said Schaefer. “I hope they have it every year.”

Schaefer praised the food and the organizers for going “above and beyond.”

“Even the talks were good. Everything was well done,” he said.

Thomas Rosiak is a commander at the Jenkins Township American Legion Post 938 and has served in the U.S Army for 55 years. Rosiak served in Vietnam and was discharged in 1970 with the rank of Petty Officer First Class.

Events like this are special to him he said because as the years go by, the number of older veterans who are still alive continues to dwindle.

“We lost a lot of Vietnam guys lately,” he said.

The breakfast was not just a celebration of veterans, though. Joseph said that the families of men and women in the service should be celebrated too, especially because their struggles often go unnoticed and aren’t well understood by those who haven’t experienced them first hand.

“The families suffer as much, if not more, when their service member is deployed,” he said.

Joseph also took the time to thank Sanguedolce for hosting the breakfast because of how important events like this are to those who have committed a huge part of their lives in service of their country.

“It gives the service member the feeling that what they did was positive, especially for their home town.”