HAZLE TWP. — Two people are dead following a late-night fire Saturday, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania State Police.

According to the release:

Multiple crews were called to a home on the corner of 17th and Arthur streets just before midnight for a second-alarm fire with entrapment. Firefighters encountered heavy black smoke and observed the residence to be fully engulfed in flames. Once the fire was contained and extinguished, two victims were located.

The State Police said the fire was not suspicious and no foul play was expected.