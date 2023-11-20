🔊 Listen to this

Santa arrives at Veterans Park in Edwardsville as part of the Warrior Tree decorating ceremony on Sunday.

Kelsey Weston is comforted by Estelle Russell as Marlene Weston looks on. Weston’s boyfriend is in the Armed Services and is deployed this holiday season.

Michele Gilsky, of AMVETS Post 59, sits on the stage as speaker addressed those who gathered for the Warrior Tree decoration ceremony in Edwardsville on Sunday.

Mike Truszkowski, of AMVETS Post 59, played as the American flag was run up the flag pole at Veterans Park in Edwardsville on Sunday.

EDWARDSVILLE — In 2012, Karen Declet learned that her son Zachary Hunter, a U.S. Marine, might not make it home for Christmas.

Declet, who had founded a Facebook group for parents who had children in her son’s unit, immediately began a dialogue with families missing loved ones in active duties during the holiday season.

She began by putting stars on a small Christmas tree with the names of those who would be spending the holiday season in service rather than around their holiday table.

She heard from so many family members asking for a star on that little tree, that soon she had too many stars and too little tree space.

So, in 2014, when a friend suggested that she approach the borough about the purchase of a Christmas tree to be planted at Veterans Park, Declet thought it would be a good idea.

The borough unanimously approved the planting of the tree, originally just over eight feet tall and now standing just over 20 feet.

Declet said just as the “Warrior Tree” has grown, so has the event grown in scope and attendance.

It now includes information about resources available to military veterans, a boot display reflecting veterans who have taken their own lives and “Sargeant Santa.”

Hunter, who has now completed his military service, spoke to the crowd about the boots that sat in front of the Christmas tree at the annual decorating ceremony on Sunday.

Suicide is a reality among military veterans, he said.

So, when a fellow veteran, who served with him in Afghanistan, messaged him from Allentown and “didn’t sound quite right,” Hunter got in the car and drove down to speak with his friend, as he sat in a bar drinking.

“He was expressing a lot of hurt and a lot of pain,” Hunter said. “He said he didn’t think he could go on.”

Hunter said he wants people to understand the importance of being kind to each other.

“You never know when it might be your friend on the other line saying they could no longer continue living,” he said. “If you have issues, speak about them.”

Hunter said he’d rather make a two-hour drive than attend a friend’s funeral.

Michael Price, an AMVET who assists veterans, said many veterans aren’t aware of resources available to them and many are reluctant to accept help.

But, Price points out that every veteran has written a blank check made payable to the United States of American to an amount up to and including his life.

Now is the time for veterans to receive services enabling them to live good, comfortable lives, he said.

He works closely with Chaz Kraynak and the FSB Initiative, a nonprofit organization geared at helping homeless veterans get “off the street and on their feet.”

Volunteer Scott Wenrich served as deejay for the event, providing a mix of holiday and patriotic music.

Wenrich, who belongs to the American Legion, said it was a great opportunity to support veterans who have risked their lives for their country and to remember those in active duty who can’t get home for the holidays.

Wenrich has been donating his musical services for the event for four years.

“As long as I am able, I’ll keep doing it,” he said. “It’s for veterans and that means a lot.”