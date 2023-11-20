🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A mother was arraigned on allegations she kicked a Wilkes-Barre police officer involved in the arrest of her son on suspicion of driving under the influence of marijuana early Monday morning.

Jennifer Padilla, 31, of Madison Street, approached a traffic stop at Wilkes-Barre Boulevard and East Northampton Street where police stopped a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old boy just before 2 a.m., according to court records.

Padilla identified herself as the driver’s mother and demanded to know why her son was being arrested, court records say.

Officers advised Padilla her son was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

Padilla began screaming, “Everyone smokes weed,” and “to arrest all of Pennsylvania” and ignored repeated commands by officers not to stand in the middle of Wilkes-Barre Boulevard, court records say.

Police in court records say Padilla was nearly struck by a passing vehicle as she continued to scream at officers.

Padilla refused to cease her disorderly behavior and attempted to interfere with the arrest of the driver, court records say.

As she was being handcuffed, court records say, Padilla attempted to pull away and back-kicked striking an officer in the leg.

Padilla was arraigned by District Judge Brian Tupper of Kingston Township on charges of aggravated assault, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. She was released on $25,000 unsecured bail.