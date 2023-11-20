🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — The ASM Global managed Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza will open its doors once again for public ice skating on Tuesday, Dec. 5, for the “Toys for Tots Open Skate” in support of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program.

Anyone bringing a new, unwrapped toy or making a $5 contribution to Toys for Tots is permitted to participate in the Open Skate.

An emphasis is being put on toys for children ages 10 and up to help the growing demand.

The Open Skate will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Light refreshments will be available for purchase with partial proceeds donated to Toys for Tots.

All guests in attendance will have the opportunity to win some great prizes while at the event including tickets to select Mohegan Sun Arena events.

This is the only day throughout the year that the public is allowed to skate on the ice at Mohegan Sun Arena, home to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

• Patrons must bring their own skates to participate in the Open Skate. Mohegan Sun Arena will not have skates on site for rent and all guests that will be going on to the ice will need to be wearing skates.

• Skate rentals are available at the Toyota SportsPlex (Community Ice Rink) at Coal Street in Wilkes-Barre for $4 per pair starting at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 4. There are a limited number of skate rentals available.

• Proper photo ID and a credit card must be presented to rent skates.

• All skates must be returned to the Toyota SportsPlex at Coal St. before 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

For more information on the Toyota SportsPlex, visit the website at — http://toyotasportsplex.com.

For more information on the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program, visit — http://www.toysfortots.org.

Mohegan Sun Arena is owned by the Luzerne County Convention Center Authority and Managed by ASM Global.

