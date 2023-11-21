🔊 Listen to this

The Pennsylvania State Police of Troop P, Wilkes Barre, will be conducting DUI Sobriety Checkpoints and DUI Roving patrols this upcoming weekend with a zero-tolerance enforcement policy in Luzerne County.

Pennsylvania’s DUI laws prescribe a legal limit of .08% blood alcohol concentration (BAC). DUI are a misdemeanor offense and penalties can range from a $300.00 fine with six months probation all the way up to fines of $5000.00 with prison sentences of up to 5 years. Sentences can include driver’s license suspensions of up to 18 months, attendance at Alcohol Highway Safety Schools and mandatory Ignition Interlock Systems.