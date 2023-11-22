🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A former auto repair shop in South Wilkes-Barre will be revitalized under new ownership.

MJ Auto, which occupies the space at 281 Old River Road formerly known as Belusko’s Garage, held a grand opening on Tuesday to commemorate the garage’s new beginning.

“This is our first time hosting a grand opening, so today is really a big day,” said Lisbeth Marte, who co-owns the garage with her father, Juan.

According to Marte, her family had been searching for the right spot for so long that it felt as if their dream of owning a garage was never going to come true. That was until Mike Belusko, the former garage owner and a city councilman, came into the picture.

“We were looking for too long,” Marte said. “My dad always passed by here and kept noticing it and, in the end, he (Belusko) gave us the opportunity to make our dream come true.”

“We were at the point that we were hopeless. We were like, ‘we’re not going to get anything,’ and he (Belusko) was like the best thing that happened to us,” she added.

Belusko, who opened Belusko’s Garage in 1982, decided to call it quits in 2022 after 40 years of service to the community.

“This was my baby. There’s so much in here that’s different but also the same as it was,” Belusko said during Tuesday’s grand opening.

“I didn’t plan on turning anymore wrenches, so my son helped me sell it to these great owners who are doing such a nice job. I wish them all the best,” he added.

MJ Auto offers general mechanic services such as oil changes, brake installation, inspections, air conditioning repairs and more.

The garage is open from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.