WILKES-BARRE — A Carbondale man charged by Lehman Township police with shooting another man at an off-campus apartment in May will go to trial in January.

Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas scheduled the trial of Zahiar Kevon Lee, 18, charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of simple assault and firearms not to be carried without a license, to begin Jan. 22.

Court records filed by Lehman Township police say Lee showed up with three other men including the alleged victim, Nacier M. Green, at a party on Nittany Drive on May 6.

As they were leaving the party, a witness told police Lee and Green sat in the back seat of a Chevrolet SUV and began arguing about a woman at the party, court records say.

Police in court records say Green attempted to punch Lee who brandished a firearm and discharged a round despite friends telling him to drop the gun.

Green suffered a wound to his upper chest that punctured a lung. He was treated and released from Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Facility in Plains Township.

Police recovered a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun in a wooded area about 230 feet from where the shooting took place, court records say.

Lee, who is represented by Luzerne County Chief Public Defender Joseph Yeager, remains free on $100,000 bail.