🔊 Listen to this

YATESVILLE — In a brief meeting with a light agenda, the Pittston Area School Board authorized action to participate in a multi-district lawsuit against social media companies and their impact on children

The board unanimously agreed to authorize appropriate district officials to execute a Contingent Fee Agreement with Marc J. Bern & Partners LLP, as well as “any other additional documents, complaint(s), pleadings, authorizations, and/or verifications required” as part of litigation filed against social media companies.

Superintendent Kevin Booth said district participation in the suit does not cost anything. As is common with such litigation, attorneys will only get paid if they win, and their fee will be contingent on how much, if anything, the plaintiffs are awarded.

The board also:

• Set the annual re-organization meeting for Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. The state requires boards to reorganize early in December each year, electing a president and other officers.

• Approved an agreement with BerkOne to help in printing and mailing annual Homestead/Farmstead invitation letters to eligible residents. The Homestead/Farmstead Exemption gives qualified resident a break on property taxes.

• Accepted the retirements of cafeteria monitor Mary Ann Grableski, full-time cafeteria worker Rose Folweiler, Middle School math teacher Susann Savelli-Keska and social studies teacher Lonnie Hazlet.

• Hired Carrie Alaimo as Least Restrictive Educational Assistant. State and federal laws require students with special needs and Individual Education Plans be taught in the “least restrictive” environment.

• Appointed Holly Marriggi and Michelle Balchune as full-time cafeteria workers. Asked why Board Member Matthew Marriggi could vote for Holly, who is his sister-in-law, Solicitor Sam Falcone said neither district policy nor the state ethics law bar a person from voting for an in-law.

• Appointed Anna Romanowski as cafeteria team leader, Ashley Rynkiewicz as school visitor monitor, and John Gilmartin as part-time cleaner.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish