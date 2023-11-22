🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — Geisinger’s $900 million expansion project is moving forward.

On Monday, the Plains Township Zoning Hearing Board unanimously approved several zoning changes and variances for the project that will nearly double in size the Geisinger campus on East Mountain Boulevard.

The $900 million project includes an 11-story “bed tower” with private patient rooms, increasing emergency room and operating room capacity by about 50% each, roughly doubling the Intensive Care Unit capacity, and expanding the cardiac care program.

All told, it will add nearly 600,000 square feet to the existing 700,000 square-foot complex.

Interim Vice-President of Facilities Planning and Construction Dan Landesberg said staff will also expand substantially over time, adding about 400 employees. He said the bed tower is expected to open in 2028 with additional work and renovations completed in 2030.

“We are pleased that we received all the necessary zoning approvals,” Landesberg said. “We have enjoyed a very favorable working relationship with the officials of Plains Township. They have always been fair and we thank the board for a fair hearing and we are very pleased to see this project moving forward.”

Officials from Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center announced the project in July and it came on the heels of several notable investments Geisinger has made in Luzerne County, including:

• A major expansion of the Henry Cancer Center in 2022.

• The construction of a 160,000 square-foot Medical Office Building.

• Opening Geisinger HealthPlex CenterPoint in Pittston.

• Service expansions at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

• And significant program growth in downtown Wilkes-Barre and Hazleton.

With this latest investment at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Geisinger has invested approximately $1.4 billion into better and more accessible care for people in Luzerne County and the surrounding area since 2008.

These investments come at a time when the need for expanded healthcare access is growing in Pennsylvania – and nationally. Specifically in northeastern Pennsylvania, the 65 and older population, which generally require more healthcare resources, is expected to grow 11% over the next five years.

“Everything we do at Geisinger is about making better health easier for the communities we serve,” said Jaewon Ryu, M.D., J.D., Geisinger’s president and CEO in announcing the expansion project in July. “This investment not only represents our commitment to meeting the growing healthcare needs of our community, but further demonstrates our desire to deliver access to high-quality care in the region for generations to come. By investing in advanced infrastructure, expanding our facilities and acquiring the latest technology, we’re assuring that no one needs to leave northeastern Pennsylvania to get the care they need and deserve.”

Expansion plans at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center include constructing an 11-story bed tower that will transition the hospital to a 100% private-room facility and expand surgical capabilities while growing the emergency department and advanced cardiac care programs.

When complete, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center will have capabilities on par with most major academic medical centers, including those in large metropolitan areas.

These expanded programs and services in and around Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center are expected to create hundreds of new jobs for nurses, physicians, advanced practice professionals and staff in various ancillary, support and diagnostic departments.

In addition to increasing the number of operating rooms and emergency room and intensive care beds, the project will also include the modernization of the Richard and Marion Pearsall Heart Hospital, which opened on the campus in 2001, increasing Heart and Vascular inpatient and surgical capacity as well as additional spaces for advanced cardiac interventional procedures.

The expansion will occur in phases with the new tower slated to open by 2028. Additional renovations on the existing campus will continue through 2030.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.