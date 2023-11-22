🔊 Listen to this

Twenty-eight trees are set up around the main dining room of Grotto Pizza in Harveys Lake.

from left: Natalie O’Hara and April Beky, board members of Peggy’s Pathway to Women’s Cancer Care, decorate a tree sponsored by Alloys Repair Specialists, where Beky works.

HARVEYS LAKE — “Nothing gets you in the Christmas spirit like decorating a Christmas tree,” Grotto Pizza marketing director Tony DeCosmo said Tuesday night amid a forest of festive evergreens in the restaurant’s main dining room.

It was impossible not to feel that spirit as representatives from about a dozen local businesses and charities gathered for a decorating party ahead of Grotto’s 28th annual Parade of Trees.

Businesses that participate in the event paid a $150 entry fee to sponsor a tree in support of a charity of their choice. Half of that fee goes directly to the charity while the other half goes into a prize pool.

The trees are displayed throughout the dining room and customers will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite until New Year’s Eve. The three trees that raise the most money will split the collected donations, along with an additional $25,000 courtesy of The Joseph and Erma Paglianite Charitable Foundation.

DeCosmo said that the Parade of Trees is an excellent way to shine a light on lesser known charities.

“If you walk around, you may see a charity you’ve never heard of before that needs donations just as much as everybody else,” he said.

This year, the Dallas Rotary Club sponsored a tree to raise money for the Luzerne County Child Advocacy Center.

“When they called, I was so grateful. This will be a great fundraiser for us,” said director Shannon Peduto, who joined members of the Rotary Club for the decorating party.

The tree was decorated in blue and gold lights, along with pinwheels, to represent the 500 pinwheels the organization plants across the county every April, in honor the victims of child abuse.

Peduto said the fundraiser will be a huge help to the center, especially since child abuse rates usually go up during this time of year because of the stress of the holiday season.

Kristine Fino, of Dallas, and her family have been sponsoring a tree for Blue Chip Animal Rescue for about ten years. The organization is close to Fino’s heart.

“I have a lot of rescue animals from them,” said Fino, who decorates the tree every year with pictures of animals that have been adopted from Blue Chip and found forever homes.

Fino praised the organization, especially the owner Marge Bart.

“She gives her heart and soul and life to those animals,” Fino said.

Natalie O’Hara and April Beky have been friends since they were children and they look forward to decorating their tree every year because they get to do it together.

Alloy Repair Specialists, where Beky works, sponsors the tree in support of the charity O’Hara founded, Peggy’s Pathway to Women’s Cancer Care, which she started in 2017 after her mother, Peggy, passed away from uterine cancer only 8 months after her diagnosis.

Both O’Hara and Beky serve as board members for the non-profit.

“We made it our mission to raise funds for cancer research for early detection and innovative treatments,” said O’Hara.

Having a tree at the Parade of Trees for the last four years has made a huge impact, financially.

“It’s been amazing, especially during COVID when we couldn’t fund raise in person,” said O’Hara.

Although they’ve tweaked it over the years, Beky said they try to keep the design of the tree the same. They always decorate with purple lights ans ribbon because that was Peggy’s favorite color.

“She was beautiful so we had to make a beautiful tree,” Beky said.

The full list of trees and sponsors can be found with our recent story at https://www.timesleader.com/news/1637187/28th-annual-parade-of-trees-set-to-begin-nov-21-at-grotto-pizza.