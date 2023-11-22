🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Nanticoke will spend up to four years in state prison for possessing and sharing child sexual abuse materials.

Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced Charles James Mort Jr., 24, of West Church Street, to two-to-four years in prison on 10 counts of child pornography and a single count of dissemination of photo or film of child sex acts. Mort pled guilty to the charges May 12.

Mort was arrested by detectives with the district attorney’s office, members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Pennsylvania State Police Northeast Computer Crime Unit, in December 2022, when a search warrant was served at his residence.

The search warrant involved two Cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children generated from the social media platform Snapchat.

A forensic analysis of Mort’s cellular phone uncovered 10 videos of child sexual abuse materials, according to court records.

Mort admitted to downloading and sharing child sexual abuse materials for self gratification, court records say.

Mort is required to register his address as a sex offender for 25 years under the state’s Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.