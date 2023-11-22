🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City Hall will be closed and there will be no DPW services on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23 and the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 24.

Garbage and cans, bottles and plastic recycling collection for South Wilkes-Barre 2 on Thursday, November 23 and for East End, Parsons and Miners Mills on Friday, Nov. 24 is rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 25.

Delays are possible due to the volume of garbage and recycling.

Yard waste collection will resume the following week, with double yard waste pickup for South Wilkes-Barre 2 on Thursday, Nov. 30 and for East End, Parsons and Miners Mills on Friday, Dec. 1.

The last week of curbside yard waste collection is the week of Dec. 4 through Dec. 8, on residents’ collection day.