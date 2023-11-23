🔊 Listen to this

A photo of the Bonner Chevrolet building at Union Street and Wyoming Avenue in Kingston that was renovated in 2015.

A photo of Ann Bonner Crossin, the founder’s daughter, who married Bud Crossin. Mrs. Crossin is now 92 and lives in Florida.

A photo of the former Bonner Chevrolet building on Wyoming Avenue in Kingston.

A portrait of J.R. Bonner, founder, hangs in the new Bonner Chevrolet showroom.

The Bonner Chevrolet team is seen in this 1984 photo, from left: Joe Crossin, Bud Crossin, President; Bernie Walsh, Chevrolet representative; J.R. Bonner, founder; Tom Crossin; Rich Crossin. Founded by J.R. Bonner in 1932, Bonner Chevrolet of Kingston is in its 92nd year, operating out of the same basic location and selling the same product — Chevrolet — with fourth generation family members and a 50-member workforce that averages 25-30 years of service.

KINGSTON — A legacy business is defined as “those businesses that are long standing, independent enterprises that make a strong contribution to community character.”

These businesses are usually cultural anchors and repositories of community traditions and stories.

That is a true legacy business.

The family has owned and operated the business for decades. Ann Bonner Crossin, the founder’s daughter, married Bud Crossin. Mrs. Crossin is 92 and lives in Florida. Her children and grandchildren run the business today.

Rich Crossin serves as President of the company; Joe Crossin is vice president; Tom Crossin is general manager; Tim Crossin, sales manager; Andrew Crossin, sales; Shawn Crossin, accounting; Curt Crossin, used car manager. Paul Crossin worked in the business, but is now retired.

Rich and Tom Crossin said the 2015 renovation of the building at the corner of Union Street and Wyoming Avenue was “a game-changer” for the business.

The Crossins said the project doubled the size of the showroom, offices and service area to 48,000 square feet and they said, it’s a lot more user-friendly.

Every department was upgraded, including an entirely new showroom and added service capacity and customer lounges.

“Our old showroom only was able to display six cars,” Tom said. “The new showroom can handle 25 vehicles.”

And the entire building is a showplace.

When the new space opened. Rich Crossin said the renovation “is for the future generations.” He and his brothers are in charge now, and “everybody’s got family members that have aspirations.”

Crossin said the family-owned dealership is famous for offering a low-pressure atmosphere, and the service department has been ranked #1 in customer satisfaction.

“We take pride in our repeat business,” Tom Crossin said. “Families have been coming here for generations.”

The company’s website states that Bonner Chevrolet is known for its selection of new and used Chevrolet models, and many more services.

“What you can count on is a team of enthusiasts standing in your corner to help with every part of the ownership process,” the website states. “From the moment you step into our showroom, you’re more than just a customer to us — you’re an honored guest, and our only aim is to serve your needs to the fullest.

“To that end, our team will go the extra mile to provide you with compelling options for new and used car shopping. We’ll gladly work with you on financing, no matter what your budget may be.

“And if you ever need help with car troubles in the years down the line, you can always count on our team of certified service technicians to provide you with the latest in genuine Chevrolet parts and simplify your service experience.”

Tom and Rich Crossin said the key aspects of Bonner Chevrolet will continue to push the company to new limits. They cited the 92 years of ownership by the same family, the aesthetics of the new showroom, and the quality service provided.

”No one runs a company like the family who built it up,” they said. “No one cares as much about the company like a family.”

The Early Years

The Crossins said “Dick” Bonner was a great salesman. Despite having a 7th grade education, he started the business in 1932. Their dad, “Bud” Crossin, an Air Force veteran, joined the business in 1956.

“Our dad was a great salesman and he had a great following,” Rich and Tom said. “Everyone loved Bud — he made them feel important.”

They said their dad worked with Joe and Frank Bonner, and also with longtime employee Robert Roberts Sr.

The business sustained heavy damage during the Agnes Flood of 1972, but they came back and the Crossins said they experienced their greatest volume of new car sales at the time.

Rich Crossin became president of the company in 1997 following his dad’s death.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.