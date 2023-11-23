🔊 Listen to this

The 2023 Ben August Thanks for Giving Day 5K Run got underway at the the Sidney and Pauline Friedman Jewish Community Center in Kingston, at 9 a.m., where more than 350 runners and walkers particiapted Thanksgiving morning.

Turkeys are known to fly as well as run and Erin Kosisky is shown attempting to do both during the annual Ben August Thanks for Giving 5K race starting at the Friedman JCC in Kingston on Thanksgiving morning.

The first male through the finish line and overall winner the Ben August Thanks For Giving 5K race, Tavian McKenna, 20.

Forty-six-year-old Geoff Oldham felt very comfortable running shirtless and in sandals in the 40 degree weather on Thanksgiving morning as running partner Kelly Dinan jumps for joy crossing the finish line of the Ben August Memorial Thanks For Giving 5K Thanksgiving morning at the Friedman JCC in Kingston.

Molly Holmes, 24, of Vale, Colo., by the way of Avoca, was the top female finisher of the Ben August Thanks For Giving 5K race.

KINGSTON — It looks like the Wyoming Valley has another holiday tradition.

More than 350 competitors turned out for the inaugural Benjamin August Thanks For Giving 5K on Thursday morning at the Friedman Jewish Community Center.

“If we would have gotten 200 runners, I would have been thrilled for a first-year race,” said Dave Bass, one of the race’s organizers.

The turnout made it one of the top five 5Ks in the area for runner turnout and has Bass already thinking about next year’s run.

“It’s clear that the community wants it,” he said.

The event also raised more than $10,000 for local food pantries, in addition to collecting food donations.

“We’ve had multiple locations where people have been dropping off stuff for the last several weeks,” Bass said. “I don’t know how to measure that, but we have a lot of stuff.”

As for the race itself, Tavian McKenna, of Plymouth, was the overall winner. The 20-year-old runs cross country for Misericordia University.

He finished in 16 minutes, 53 seconds, 41 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Ritz Franklin. The 16-year-old Hazleton Area standout finished in 17:26. Shane Bradley, 46, was third in 19:49.

The top female finisher may have had a bit of an advantage over the rest of the field.

Molly Holmes was visiting family in the area for Thanksgiving when she decided to do the race. She lives in Vale, Colo., meaning that she’s spent most of the running season working out at altitude.

The 24-year-old finished the race in 20:04, outpacing the second-place woman by 22 seconds.

“I’ve definitely been running a lot,” Holmes said. “But the altitude helps.”

Rebecca Wychock, 30, was second in 20:26 and Lauren McGinley, 32, was third in 21:08.

Holmes was just happy to have a Thanksgiving morning run in which to take part.

“It was just a nice day. I had a lot of fun,” the Holy Redeemer graduate said. “I turned around on the way back, and everyone was excited and cheering.

“It’s was just a really good atmosphere.”

Bass and his team will now turn their efforts to the other holiday tradition they created, the annual Back Mountain Trail 5K, set for New Year’s Day. The deadline to register for that event and still receive the popular hoodie the race gives out is Dec. 13. For more information, go to www.bmt5k.com.

Benjamin August Thanks For Giving 5K

Results

Overall: 1. Tavian McKenna, 20, 16:53; 2. Franklin Ritz, 16, 17:26; 3. Shane J. Bradley, 46, 19:49; 4. Molly Holmes, 24, 20:04; 5. Paul Shaffer, 54, 20:24; 6. Recca Wychock, 30, 20:26; 7. Tim Reddy, 42, 20:33; 8. William Deemer, 52, 20:37; 9. Lincoln Heck, 22, 20:47; 10. Chris Rose, 36, 20:55; 11. Jack Coffay, 15, 20:56; 12. Ethan Deivert, 13, 21:04; Lauren McGinley, 32, 21:08; 14. Steven McGinley, 21:08; 15. Jordan Fromen, 13, 21:12; 16. Kevin Rusinko, 48, 21:15; 17. Aidan Hilburt, 15, 21:16; 18. Timothy Craven, 43, 21:19; 19. Max Weihbrecht, 16, 21:28; 20. Jessica Joseph, 21:38.

Female: 19 and under: 1. Grace Holmes, 19, 23:13; 2. Mikenzie Maguschak, 16, 23:18p 3. Rebecca Polgar, 18, 24:28. 20-29: 1. Molly Holmes, 24, 20:04; 2. Melanie Sweeney, 28, 22:19; 3. Emma Fortune, 22, 22:28; 30-39: Rebecca Wychock, 30, 20:26; 2. Lauren McGinley, 32, 21:08; 3. Nina Dinan, 37, 22:29; 40-49: 1. Jessica Jospeh, 49, 21:38; 2. Katy Casey, 47, 23:20; 3. Jordan Pascucci, 42, 23:35; 50-59: 1. Heather Dewees, 50, 22:50; 2. Jennifer Heck, 52, 23:48; 3. Amy Koop, 40, 24:15; 60-69: Karen Mercincavage, 63, 30:53; 2. Pam Spencer, 64, 32:42; 3. Kim Hirt, 63, 33:55; 70+: 1. Barbara Zeske, 74, 33:31; 2. Marlene Muklewicz, 71, 37:12; 3. Robin Newman, 73, 43:39.

Male: 19 and under: 1. Ritz Franklin, 16, 17:26; 2. Jack Coffay, 15, 20:56; 3. Ethan Deivert, 13, 21:04; 20-29: 1. Tavian McKenna, 20, 16:53; 2. Lincoln Heck, 22, 20:47; 3. Luksa Volpetti, 22, 23:09; 30-39: 1. Chris Rose, 36, 20:55; 2. Steven McGinley, 33, 21:08; 3. Matthew Flanagan, 38, 22:39; 40-49: 1. Shane J. Bradley, 46, 19:49; 2. Tim Reddy, 42, 20:33; 3. Timothy Rusinko, 48, 21:15; 50-59: 1. Paul Shaffer, 54, 20:24; 2. William Deemer, 52, 20:37; 3. Nick Volpetti, 59, 22:01; 60-69: 1. Larry Pikul, 64, 23:23; 2. Andy Seman, 67, 23:39; 3. Robert Bilbow, 61, 25:44; 70+: Frank Gavel, 77, 42:10.