S.O.B.E.R Campaign Coordinator Stefanie Wolownik speaks to a crowd about the importance of safe holiday travel, especially during the Thanksgiving weekend, outside of GMS Piling on the Sans Souci Parkway on Wednesday afternoon.

HANOVER TWP. — Last year, alcohol-related fatalities represented 27% of total traffic fatalities in Pennsylvania. On holiday weekends, 33% of fatalities were related to alcohol use.

The statistics are cause for alarm, says Stefanie Wolownik, coordinator for the S.O.B.E.R (Slow On the Bottle, Enjoy the Road) Campaign.

“The largest number of deaths during the Thanksgiving holiday occurs in those between 26 and 30, which are legal drinkers going out the night before because they don’t have to cook Thanksgiving dinner and they don’t have work the next day, so they think they’re free and clear and they can have at it,” Wolownik said.

Designed to increase public awareness of the tragic consequences of drinking and driving, the S.O.B.E.R Campaign celebrated its campaign kick-off outside of GMS Piling on the Sans Souci Parkway on Wednesday, also known as ‘Blackout Wednesday’ due to its infamous reputation for being a heavy drinking night.

“This event — great, but also sobering — reminds us that the night before Thanksgiving, which has been coined ‘Blackout Wednesday’, has become one of the deadliest as far as impaired driving,” said Rebecca Rybak, coordinator of the Northeast Highway Safety Program.

According to Rybak, from 2016 to 2021, there were about 137 alcohol-related deaths from the night before Thanksgiving through the holiday weekend nationally.

And here in Luzerne County, the problem is even larger, says Wolownik.

“Our rate of alcohol use disorder in Luzerne County is one in nine people— higher than the national rate of one in 10 and definitely higher than the state rate of one in 12,” Wolownik said.

“We have a drinking culture up here in NEPA and, as a result of that, we just want to let people know that it’s important to think before you act,” she added.

Technology: A blessing or a curse?

As the crowd gathered around an overturned vehicle on display, a symbol and reminder of the horrifying effects of this epidemic problem, speakers made sure to remind those in attendance that alcohol is not the only threat to safe driving.

“In 2023, it is 1,000% inexcusable to drink and drive,” said Wyoming Valley Alcohol and Drug Services, Inc. CEO Jason Harlen.

“With the power of our cellphones, apps and technology, it’s as simple as the touch of a button to call for a ride home,” he added.

“There’s really no excuse to drive impaired in this day and age,” Rybak echoed.

“We have Ubers, we have Lyfts — everybody knows how dangerous it is, so if you go out tonight, stay at your location or have a sober driver take you home,” she continued.

Despite the benefits, technology poses an additional distraction that can produce the same outcomes as drunk driving, Harlen said.

“We see so many people on the roads driving while using their phone and it’s very easy to become accustomed to that— how available these are, but we need to realize that these are killing people behind the wheel as well.”