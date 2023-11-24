Area volunteers serve up warm dinners, goodwill for Thanksgiving

The St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen, located on East Jackson Street in Wilkes-Barre, was packed Thursday as residents gathered for a hot holiday meal.

On a day that was all about giving people from across the area came together to spent their Thanksgiving holiday cooking meals for those in need.

Volunteers and staff at Saint Vincent De Paul Kitchen on West Jackson Street in Wilkes-Barre were hard at work Thursday morning cooking and serving a large crowd gathered in the dining room, hungry for all of the fixings of a traditional Thanksgiving feast.

“Basically we supply a need, which is food, and a lot of our clients enjoy the community aspect of it where they can sit down and talk and have relationships,” said director Mike Cianciotta.

And indeed, the kitchen was filled with laughter and chatter from everyone. Mary Grace Destefano, who lives just around the corner, said that she was surprised to see so many people.

“It’s definitely busier than normal,” she said.

Destefano attended the dinner with Mark Naples, of Wilkes-Barre, and both agreed that aside from the food, which they described as excellent, they came to the kitchen because they didn’t have anywhere else to go.

“We have no real family. It’s just us together,” Naples said.

The kitchen, which also has a food bank and a clothing room, is open seven days a week and has been a vital part of the community for nearly 40 years.

A lot has changed over the decades and Cianociotta said that having a safe place for people to get a good meal is more important that ever, especially since food costs have shot up recently following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Food costs have impacted even us as the kitchen, but also the clientele especially if they have a big family. They come in here to eat and it helps them pay their bills,” Cianociotta explained.

The nonprofit normally has about 10 volunteers that help out every day, but a lot more helped out for the holiday.

“We wouldn’t survive if we didn’t have the volunteers,” Cianociotta said.

United Methodist Church take-out

Across the river in Forty Fort, members of the United Methodist Church on Yeager Avenue braved the cold to distribute homemade take-out meals.

Pastor Richard Bradshaw said that they originally started the program in 2021 and it’s part of the church’s mission to “be a community that reaches the community.” This year, they made about 500 Thanksgiving meals to give out.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, it doesn’t matter what you have, we want folks to know they’re cared about, they’re thought about, they matter,” he said.

Bradshaw praised the volunteers that came out to help with the meals. The process took place over a few days and many volunteers cook all throughout the night to get everything ready in time. All of the ingredients were donated.

“It’s a huge community effort. It didn’t cost the church a dime,” said Bradshaw.

While there was no criteria to meet to receive a meal, Bradshaw said that he knows recent food shortages and costs have had a negative effect on everyone in the community, including the church. Last year, they they had difficulty securing enough turkeys.

“You can see the squeezes on folks for what they can do financially,” he said.

In addition to giving out food, the church also gave out free winter coats, along with homemade hats and scarves.

According to church member Corky Krupp, they made about 350 hats and 150 scarves.

“We didn’t even bring them all out,” she said, laughing. “We had no room.”

By 11 a.m. most of the meals had been picked up and Bradshaw said that the volunteers were nearly finished cleaning up.

“I think we’ll have everyone home and healthy for the holidays by 1 p.m.”