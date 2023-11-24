🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — A Wilkes-Barre man pled guilty to federal charges that he robbed four banks in two states.

Damen Jarod Drakeford, 30, pleaded guilty to the bank robberies before U.S. District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam.

Drakeford admitted to robbing the Fulton Bank, Netcong, N.J., on July 7, Provident Bank, Fair Lawn, N.J., July 11, Fidelity Bank in Upper Mount Bethel Township, Monroe County, on July 11, and M&T Bank in Stroud Township, Monroe County, on July 14, according to the news release.

Nearly $33,000 was stolen during the four robberies. After the M&T Bank robbery, Drakeford was apprehended by the Pennsylvania State Police and Stroud Area Regional Police following a pursuit that ended in a crash on Interstate 80.

Drakeford will be sentenced at a later date.

— Ed Lewis