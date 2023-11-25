🔊 Listen to this

Spencer Judge loads a flat screen television into a customer’s car outside of Best Buy in Wilkes-Barre Township on Black Friday.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — In typical Black Friday fashion, the Arena Hub Plaza was bustling with activity from the early morning hours to nightfall during the busiest shopping day of the year.

The spending holiday, infamous for drawing in floods of people to storefronts in hopes of scoring the best deals just mere hours after eating Thanksgiving dinner, has seen a steady decline in participation in recent years — partly thanks to how the COVID-19 pandemic changed the shopping landscape forever.

Instead of braving the jam-packed stores and long lines, the rise of online shopping — heightened by the effects of the pandemic — offers an outlet to check off every item from a loved one’s Christmas list from the comfort of the couch. And with the popularity of shopping events like Cyber Monday, which often offers the same deals as in-store shopping on Black Friday, the future of the shopping holiday seems grim.

However, that didn’t seem to be the case this year.

According to the AP, The National Retail Federation projected that an estimated 130.7 million were panning to shop in-stores on Black Friday — a number that was evidenced by the thick crowds inside the stores in one of Wilkes-Barre’s most popular shopping plazas.

“Today has been super crazy — we had a line going all the way down to Ulta when we opened this morning and it’s only gotten crazier since then,” said Katelyn Bogdanovich, part-time support lead at Five Below.

The crowds inside the discount store — which promises items for $5 or less — left little room to even maneuver the aisles. The largest draw was a selection of Christmas-themed Squishmallow stuffed animals, which Bogdanovich said seemed to fly right off the shelves.

“The customers today are definitely coming in for gifts — there’s just cart-fulls of stuff everywhere you look,” she said.

While some were on the hunt for new fuzzy companions, others had their eyes on technology.

Inside Best Buy, piles of game controllers, iPads, headphones and more waited to be purchased — and they didn’t need to wait for long.

“The flow of customers has been really steady all day,” said Best Buy Director Chuck Sullick. “As the people are waking up, they’re coming in in droves.”

“We have tons of deals today and people are really coming in looking for the normal items they would buy except today they’re on promotion,” he added.

Stretching the dollar

A few doors down inside Plato’s Closet, the promise of 50-70% off retail value on brands like Lululemon, Patagonia, Free People, Gym Shark and more drew in plenty of folks ready to score a great deal.

“All the support from the community is amazing— people turned out and they’ve been waiting outside since 7 a.m.,” said Erik Setzer, Plato’s Closet General Manager.

Despite not hosting any Black Friday-specific sales or deals, the resale clothing store promised everyday bargains that shoppers couldn’t seem to pass up.

For Anne and TJ Tristan, the savings were worth the trip down from Binghamton, N.Y.

“We went to Dickson City first and stopped at their Plato’s Closet, then the shopping brought us down here,” TJ said, noting that HomeGoods and Dick’s Sporting Goods were also on their list of stores to visit.

The real draw for the pair, however, were the area’s discount stores.

“We like the prices at Plato’s Closet,” Anne said.

“I can’t afford to go someplace that’s real expensive — I’ve got to stretch that dollar, so we’ll probably go down to Ross and Marshall’s next,” she added.

Inside Barnes and Noble’s, another pair of savvy shoppers tried their luck at finding the best Black Friday deals.

“So far, this is our first stop, but we’re just getting started,” said Courtney Maille, of Sweet Valley, who braved the crowds with Ollie Stoker in pursuit of a few new books.

Despite its popularity, the Arena Hub Plaza wasn’t the only hot spot for shoppers. Gallery of Sound, located on Mundy Street, experienced what owner Joe Nardone Jr. says is a “typical Black Friday.”

The independent record store offered limited edition releases that came out specifically for the occasion.

“We have some pretty hard-t0-get titles that we had a bunch of and some other things that people are looking for, so we had really good lines that even wrapped around the store,” Nardone said.

“People were lined up overnight waiting for us to open this morning, so I’d say it was a typical Black Friday here,” he added.