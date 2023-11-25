🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A district judge in Luzerne County Central Court dismissed a felony charge of statutory sexual assault against Angel Luis Santana, 21, when the victim failed to show at a preliminary hearing earlier this week.

Plymouth police charged Santana in October after investigating a report of a possible sexual assault involving a girl, 13.

The girl was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center in Wilkes-Barre.

During the interview, the girl disclosed that she met Santana and engaged in a sexual act inside a vehicle, according to court records.

Santana and the girl reportedly met while attending the same church.

The child sex offense was dismissed when the girl failed to appear for the preliminary hearing and submitted a notarized letter through an attorney stating that she did not want to testify.

— Ed Lewis