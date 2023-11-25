🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Felony aggravated assault charges were dismissed against Joseph R. Williams, 61, who was accused of chasing a woman with knives inside a Scott Street, Wilkes-Barre, residence.

Wilkes-Barre police charged Williams on Nov. 9 when a woman reported he punched her in the head and chased her with two knives, according to court records.

A district judge in Luzerne County Central Court dismissed the felony assault charge, including charges of simple assault and terroristic threats, against Williams when the woman failed to appear to testify at a preliminary hearing earlier this week.

— Ed Lewis