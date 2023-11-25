🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Crews were called to a multi-alarm house fire in the 400 block of South River Street in the city shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Friday. Flames could be seen shooting from the house and engulfing a car in the driveway.

The blaze was big enough to require mutual aid; the Hanover Township Fire Department on its facebook page reported sending its Engine 1 and RIT (Rapid Intervention Team).

