WBFD Athletic Association donates neck protectors for youth league members

A closer look at the neck guards, designed to fit around the player’s neck and built with cut-resistant material to prevent accidental slices from a skate blade, among other things.

Members of the Wilkes-Barre Fire Department Athletic Association pose with several youth hockey players at the Toyota SportsPlex. The Athletic Association donated neck guards for the kids to use in the wake of the tragic death of former Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguin Adam Johnson, who was killed earlier this year while playing in the United Kingdom.

WILKES-BARRE — In the wake of a horrific accident that took the life of a former member of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, player safety while out on the ice has been made a top priority.

A generous donation to the youth hockey leagues housed at the Toyota SportsPlex will ensure that the kids who call the SportsPlex home ice will be able to keep enjoying the sport they love — while improving their safety at the same time.

The Wilkes-Barre Fire Department Athletic Association (WBFDAA) presented approximately 55 neck laceration protectors to youth league players at the SportsPlex on Friday night, which the kids will be able wear free of charge during games to cover up and protect their neck area.

The donation comes on the heels of the death of Adam Johnson, a former member of the AHL Penguins who was killed in a freak accident last month when an opponent’s skate came up and lacerated his throat.

“With this recent tragedy going on in the hockey world, a couple of us got to talking about doing a little prevention down here,” said WBFDAA president Joe Sulsavage. “Part of being in the fire department and paramedics is not just responding to emergencies, but prevention of them, so we thought this was a good fit for the department.”

Several young skaters could be seen wearing the neck protectors while out on the ice, while others took a look at the protectors as they were laid out on a table just outside the rink.

The guards are designed with adjustable Velcro to wrap around a player’s neck, and are made with cut-resistant material to protect the player from an errant skate, as well as from other things like a puck or a stick to the neck area.

SportsPlex general manager Jason Jarecki emphasized the importance of getting these protectors to the youth players to start wearing now.

“Safety is paramount in everything we do,” Jarecki said. “I think that if more kids started wearing it [the neck protector] at a younger age, then as they advance further along in their hockey careers, they’d be more used to it. … It would be like any other piece of gear that they have.”

Jarecki’s position doesn’t just have him overseeing youth hockey in Wilkes-Barre — as general manager of the SportsPlex, which also serves as the WBS Penguins’ practice facility, he knew Johnson from when he was with the club.

“He [Johnson] played here right up until the pandemic started. … He was a great guy,” Jarecki said. “It’s really tragic that it takes an unfortunate incident like that to wake people up, for them to know that this type of gear is even out there.”

Sulsavage said that every in-house hockey player that skates at the SportsPlex will have access to a neck protector now.

The protectors were met with good reviews from those who had been wearing them, including 12-year-old David Buchanan, who had already been routinely wearing a neck protector to play.

“I’m used to it. … It’s comfortable, it doesn’t bother me,” Buchanan said. “It’s way more safe.”