WILKES-BARRE — Holiday celebrations are usually about traditions — family traditions.

And we all have them, but sadly, many are no longer followed.

In today’s world of high-tech, fast food, and instant gratification, family holiday traditions don’t seem to be valued as much.

Fortunately, there are many families that do still follow those traditions and they are enjoyed year after year, holiday after holiday because those traditions are part of who we are.

My family was a lot like many other families, but there were some traditions that were unique to each family throughout our neighborhood.

My family had some unique traditions and some very unique family members. Now, I’m sure there were other families that had similar traditions, but maybe with a twist here or a slight change there.

I remember my mom cutting up strips of red and green construction paper. She would make rings out of them and connect them, alternating red and green. She would them adorn every doorway in our house with these homemade garlands. They were so awesome!

And my mom made the most amazing Christmas cookies. Sugar cookies in the shapes of reindeer, Santa Claus, churches, candy canes, Christmas trees, bells, poinsettias, gift boxes, snowmen, candles, stars and more. She would color the dough in green for the trees, brown for the reindeer, red for the Santas and poinsettias and white the snowmen. And then she would meticulously decorate each by hand and then add silver balls for eyes and buttons and colored sugars here and there.

Those cookies were amazing.

And then we had the traditional box of Whitman Sampler chocolates — the ones with the schematic inside the lid that told you what each chocolate treat was so we didn’t have to squish them to find out.

And Uncle Joe and his Christmas tree light-up tie and his Polaroid camera. I wish I still had those photos.

And our Douglas fir tree with those heirloom decorations. And a Lionel train running beneath through a Plasticville village. It was a sight to behold.

Company would stop by non-stop. It was a continuous party. Everybody was laughing and eating and having fun.

There are so many stories, but as you may or may not know, I have a favorite. It’s the story of my toilet seat Santa door decoration.

Now that Santa is back on display for the holidays, I am compelled to tell the story again.

Some years ago, I found myself wandering through Bed Bath & Beyond and I came upon a display of Christmas decorations.

And what to my wondering eyes should appear, but the best looking Santa Claus decoration I had ever seen!

But I wondered what it was. It couldn’t be a door mat? Who would wipe their feet on Santa’s face?

No, it wasn’t a door mat. It was far worse than that.

Upon further inspection, I discovered that this smiling Santa face was — gasp! — a toilet seat cover!

Yes, some marketing misfit, probably named Grinch, actually convinced the company he or she worked for to manufacture and sell Santa toilet seat covers!

To say the least, after I recovered from this initial shock, I was appalled.

Santa has always been one of my favorite people. Any guy who would spend all night traveling around the world in a sleigh pulled by reindeer to deliver toys to kids is my kind of guy. Santa made many stops at my house over the years and I always appreciated his effort and his generosity and his amazing ability to bring me exactly what I had hoped for — like he heard me repeating my list time and again to my parents.

That’s why I felt I needed to rescue at least one of these Santa images from spending the holidays in somebody’s bathroom. Yuck!

So I purchased one and brought it home and hung it in a true place of honor — my front door — for all the passing world to see!

My neighbor saw it and she liked it, so I went to purchase one for her.

This is where it the story gets interesting.

While seeking out a second Santa to rescue, I observed a woman looking at the very same item. I approached her and asked her if she was going to buy one and she said she was thinking about it.

I asked her what she was going to do with it? She said, “Well, it is a toilet seat, isn’t it.” I responded, “Only if you decide to use it as one.”

The woman looked perplexed, so I told her I had purchased one. She then asked me what I did with mine and I proudly told her that I hung it on my front door. I told her I didn’t think putting Santa on a toilet was appropriate. Especially if there are children using that toilet.

She thought about it and then said she agreed with me. She said she, too, would hang her Santa on her front door.

That made three Santas saved from the indignant life of covering a toilet seat.

I feel proud of this. I can only hope that others have done the same. Santa deserves much better.

So that is the story of the rescued Santa toilet seat cover.

So as we prepare for another holiday season, celebrate and observe your family’s traditions.

And please keep Santa away from your toilet.

