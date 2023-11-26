🔊 Listen to this

Michael Mazula, 29, of Dupont walks out of the woods to warm himself during the opening day of deer hunting on Saturday. Mazula said he was posted in a tree stand 15 feet off the ground, where he saw a bear cub, wild turkey, and a variety of songbirds.

Pennsylvania’s statewide firearms deer season started on Saturday, continues today, and runs through Saturday, Dec. 9, excluding only Sunday, Dec. 3.

According to state officials, last season hunters harvested an estimated 422,960 white-tailed deer: an estimated 164,190 bucks and 258,770 antlerless deer. The buck harvest in particular – considered a good indicator of the overall deer population trend – was 2% higher than the most-recent three-year average.

“Pennsylvania’s firearms deer season is truly a tradition unlike any other,” said Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans. “We’ve got lots of deer and lots of hunters pursuing them, some from camps far from home, others in woodlots and fields near where they live. But all share the same passion for wildlife, hunting and conservation. That’s something special.”

For information on licensing, safety, game lands, and more, visit www.pgc.pa.gov.