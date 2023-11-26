🔊 Listen to this

EXETER — Shoppers this weekend got to mark a few items off their holiday shopping lists while raising money for a local fire department.

Mt. Zion Bicentennial Volunteer Fire Company held its second annual craft fair on Saturday and Sunday at the Wyoming Area Secondary Center where nearly 40 local crafters and small businesses sold everything from homemade wreathes to Christmas candy and baked goods.

Funds raised through an admission fee, as well as raffle baskets, will go towards the cost of equipment and gear for the fire company said Wendy Franklin, chair person of the craft fair and president of the Mt. Zion Bicentennial Fire Relief Association.

“People don’t realize a firefighter’s turn out gear is over $10,000,” she said. “Fuel costs have certainly sky rocketed over the last few years so even just running fire trucks is a lot of money.”

Although the fire department hosts other fundraisers throughout the year, Franklin hopes the craft fair will become a holiday tradition and continue to grow in size. Next year, Franklin said the goal is to have 50 vendors.

“This is something that I just love,” she said. “I love having people come. I love the holidays. This is my kind of thing.”

The idea for organizing the fair came from Franklin’s desire to support small businesses. When the Red Cross stopped hosting its craft fair several years ago, Franklin took it as an opportunity to set up her own and raise money for the fire department as well.

While business was a bit slow on Sunday and some of the vendors didn’t return for the final day, Franklin said that overall, they saw an uptick in attendance from last year.

“It hasn’t been a flood of people, but more of a steady stream throughout the day,” she said.

Brittany Gunshore, of Morris, who owns Leaning Oak Soaps, said that Sunday was surprisingly busy even though there were less vendors than that day before.

“We did good yesterday and today, as soon as church let out, more people started coming,” said Gunshore, 34.

Gunshore began making all natural soaps after finding that store bought ones did nothing to calm the rosacea she was suffering from. After word spread, she began making the soaps for her family and friends before officially starting her business this year.

Gunshore makes all of her soaps by hand. According to her, they’re made with all natural ingredients, scented with essential oils and free from harsh chemicals. She also has non-scented options for children or those with more sensitive skin.

“A lot of people have so many skin irritations and it’s nice to offer something that won’t irritate anyone and it will actually help,”she said.

Attendees came from all over the area to shop local, including Melanie Berlinski, 59, who traveled to the craft fair from Dupont.

“The basket raffles are my favorite part,” she said. “Anything with lottery tickets or candy.”

Berlinski said she tries to support small businesses on the weekends, especially Sunday when she’s off from work.

“I love seeing all of the homemade items for gift ideas or for myself,” she said.

Joyce Drasler, 75, of Scranton, visited the fair last year and was excited to return and do some Christmas shopping.

“I like, of course, the baskets and we just met a lot of nice people here,” she said. “It’s very well conducted.”