WYOMING — The Pennsylvania Lottery on Tuesday announced the winning raffle ticket numbers drawn for the two $50,000 Weekly Drawing prizes that are part of the second weekly drawing in the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.

This Raffle features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000, leading up to the Jan. 6, 2024, drawing.

The winning tickets were sold at Gerrity’s Supermarket, 2020 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, and at Rutter’s, 935 Plank Road, Duncansville, Blair County.

The winning ticket numbers, 00093263 and 00096555, were randomly drawn from among more than 48,400 Millionaire Raffle ticket numbers sold between Nov. 14, and Nov. 20.

To learn if your ticket has won a $50,000 Weekly Drawing prize, scan it using the ticket checker on our Official App or at a Lottery retailer.

Winners should visit a Pennsylvania Lottery office in order to claim their $50,000 weekly drawing prize in person and cannot claim this prize at a retailer or by mail. See official rules and prize claim instructions at palottery.com.

Be sure to keep your ticket for the Millionaire Raffle drawing on Jan. 6. It is possible for a ticket to win in both drawings.

Visit palottery.com to see the schedule of remaining weekly drawings.

