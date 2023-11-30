🔊 Listen to this

McKinney Clinic’s new location inside the Union Street Complex, located at 90 E Union St., Wilkes-Barre, provides primary care for the homeless, under-insured and uninsured populations.

WILKES-BARRE — Homelessness resources in the city of Wilkes-Barre have been strengthened thanks to the relocation of a no-cost medical clinic.

McKinney Clinic, formerly housed in the St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen building on E. Jackson St., celebrated its recent move to the second floor of the Union Street Complex, located at 90 E Union St., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.

Completely free of cost, the clinic provides primary care services such as flu and COVID-19 shots, physicals, eye exams, sick visits, education and more for the area’s homeless, uninsured and under-insured populations.

“The mission of the clinic is to provide healthcare for those who have nowhere else to go — it’s really that simple,” said Rural Health Corporation Chief Operating Officer John Kearney.

“They can come in here and receive services that they would not have found somewhere else and it’s something as simple as meeting with a practitioner and speaking with them that can help them trigger a life event to help them get back on their feet,” he added.

The clinic, which has been providing care for nearly 35 years, will now operate directly above Keystone Mission, which opened their Innovation Center for Homeless & Poverty just last month.

The proximity will foster collaboration that will only benefit those most vulnerable, says Kearney.

“It was a tough move, but it was a fortuitous event where now we’re tied into Keystone Mission and as we build that partnership and we work with those like-minded community members, it’s nothing to say, ‘go see the good folks downstairs and see how they can help as well,’” Kearney said.

But the clinic’s position inside the Union Street Complex offers the opportunity to work in tandem with more than just Keystone Mission.

“This helps just by bringing everyone into one area. So we are up here and Keystone Mission is below us, but we also have Ruth’s Place’s women’s homeless shelter down the road,” said McKinney Clinic Nurse Practitioner Jessica Neare.

“We just have a lot of people connected so it’s almost like an interdisciplinary group aiding the homeless population and the under-insured and uninsured,” she added.

According to Neare, the clinic is about being able to close the gap in healthcare for those in need, which she has seen firsthand working with the public.

“It’s been great to see people grow — having them come in at one point in their lives and providing that care and then seeing how they grow over such a short amount of time,” Neare said.

“It’s really just figuring out how do we take a sick visit today and assess the patient in a chronic manner and then bring them to long-term health care,” she added.

Also during the ribbon-cutting and open house on Wednesday, the clinic kicked off a winter clothing accessory drive to benefit the clinic’s patients.

Items such as men’s, women’s and children’s socks, coats, gloves, scarves, hats and other winter clothing items can be donated inside the clinic on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. until March.