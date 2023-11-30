🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — UGI Utilities, Inc., this week announced its purchased gas cost rates will decrease on Friday, Dec. 1.

As a result, UGI said the average residential heating customer receiving gas supply from UGI will see a bill decrease of 20.2% — lowering the average monthly bill from $116.76 per month to $93.17 per month.

“UGI is pleased to pass along significant savings to our customers during the winter heating season,” said Paul Szykman, Chief Regulatory Officer. “UGI knows that affordability is important to our customers, especially when so many families are experiencing the impact of inflation. UGI continues to deliver energy safely, reliably and affordably, allowing natural gas to continue to provide meaningful value to homeowners and businesses.”

By law, utilities are required to pass the cost of the natural gas they purchase directly through to customers without any markup.

Despite this decrease, UGI recognizes some customers may have difficulty paying their heating bill. The company offers budget billing, as well as multiple payment options such as via UGI’s online account center and app, as well as an auto-pay program to assist customers in managing bill payments.

In addition, customers with a limited or fixed income should visit — www.ugi.com/customerassistance — or call UGI at 1-800-UGI-WARM to determine if they are eligible for one of several energy assistance programs.

Further, UGI can assist eligible customers in applying for federally funded Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) grants.

UGI encourages customers to use energy wisely and make efficiency improvements in their homes.

Additional information on energy efficiency programs is available on UGI’s website at — www.ugi.com/energy-saving-tips.

UGI Utilities, Inc. is based in Denver, Pennsylvania, and serves more than 740,000 natural gas and electric customers in 45 counties in Pennsylvania.

Additional information about UGI is available at — www.ugi.com — on Facebook at — www.facebook.com/ugiutilities; and X at — www.twitter.com/ugi_utilities.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.