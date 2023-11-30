🔊 Listen to this

The Leadership Northeast (LNE) Amplify: Women’s Leadership Certificate Program proudly celebrated the graduation of its 2023 class on Wednesday at the Wilkes-Barre THINK Center. From left are: Lindsay Griffin-Boylan with the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce, Alana Roberts with PPL Electric Utilities, Nicole Hurchick with Leadership Northeast, Dr. Christine Kiesinger with CEK Communication, Jessica Cronauer with Leadership Northeast, and Cassidy Taylor with Leadership Northeast.

WILKES-BARRE — The Leadership Northeast (LNE) Amplify: Women’s Leadership Certificate Program proudly celebrated the graduation of its 2023 class on Wednesday at the Wilkes-Barre THINK Center.

Those addressing the class included Presenting Sponsor representative Alana Roberts, Manager of Community Relations at PPL Electric Utilities, Jessica Cronauer, Executive Director of Leadership Northeast, Lindsay Griffin-Boylan, President and CEO of the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce, and Dr. Christine Kiesinger, Founder of CEK Communication.

“Leadership Northeast is proud of the remarkable graduates in the Amplify Class of 2023,” says Jessica Cronauer, Executive Director of Leadership Northeast. “The Amplify Leadership Certificate is an invaluable tool for women in today’s workforce, and we’re grateful for the partnership with the Chamber and CEK Communication that makes this program possible.”

The Amplify: Women’s Leadership Certificate Program is the first of its kind in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Cutting-edge leadership development, high level networking opportunities, and access to a dynamic series of speakers offers participants an unprecedented and transformative leadership experience that addresses the unique needs of women in the workforce. Amplify is a powerhouse collaboration between Leadership Northeast, the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce Elevate Women’s Network, and Dr. Christine Kiesinger of CEK Communication.

The members of the 2023 Amplify class include:

• Stephanie Abraham, FNCB Bank

• Carole Emilie Baddour, Wilkes University

• Alicia Bond, Wilkes University

• Rebecca Clouse-Mickey, Benco Dental

• Trish Curley, Fidelity Bank

• Jaclyn Degnan, Dallas School District

• Courtney Deignan, Northeastern Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center

• Bridget Giunta, Wilkes University

• Jennifer Groblewski, First Keystone Community Bank

• Jennifer Henniges, Penn State Wilkes-Barre

• Brianna Hoban, Allied Services Integrated Health System

• Jackie Kendzor, Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies

• Stacey Kile, Geisinger Health Plan

• Jade Levi, CASA of Luzerne County

• Sarah Luvender-Newman, Radiance Counseling

• Katie Lykon, Shine Afterschool Program of Luzerne County at Wilkes University

• Jennifer McClinton-Temple, NEPA Rainbow Alliance/King’s College

• Kerri McKeown, Highmark

• Jessica Meoni, The Honesdale National Bank

• Shelby Monk, Diamond City Partnership

• Rachel Olszewski-Conrad, Pennsylvania Harness Horseman’s Association

• Samantha Patterson, Luzerne County Community College

• Shannon Peduto, Luzerne County Child Advocacy Center

• Mary Roselle, Area Agency on Aging for Luzerne and Wyoming Counties

• Karen Smith, FNCB Bank

• Dawn Smith, Luzerne County Head Start, Inc.

• Tracy Smithnosky, Janney Montgomery Scott, LLC

• Kim Warunek, Creative Benefits, Inc.

• Danielle Weinschenk, Tobyhanna Army Depot

Applications for the Amplify Class of 2024 will be available on the LNE website in February 2024. If you’d like to join the waitlist, please contact Nicole Hurchick at [email protected].

About LNE

With an alumni base of over 2,500 servant leaders, LNE was founded in 1981 as a community leadership development organization. A non-profit organization, LNE is dedicated to developing informed and committed leaders from all segments of the community who will serve, strengthen and improve Northeastern Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.leadershipnortheast.org.