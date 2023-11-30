🔊 Listen to this

NEWPORT TWP. — The Newport Township community gathered last weekend to commemorate the determined spirit and tireless dedication of the region’s anthracite coal miners with a new statue in their honor.

The event, hosted by Newport United and Newport Township, was attended by elected officials, community leaders, and dozens of residents.

And the speakers shared a dual message with the crowd.

On one hand, they underscored the sacrifices of the miners and of the arduous conditions they faced, not only to provide for their families, but also to power the nation.

On the other hand, they spoke of the miners’ resiliency and hope for a better future — a point that was emphasized to be an inspiration for the community going forward.

It was a message that resonated deeply.

Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, asked attendees who were descendants of coal mining families to identify themselves — most in the audience raised a hand.

“A total of 250 years of responsible local governance is a remarkable milestone, worthy of recognition and celebration,” Baker said. “This record reflects a lengthy honor roll of families, workers, business owners, and leaders who established and sustained Newport Township. It is fitting to pay tribute to the generations of coal miners who were the economic backbone of the community and region. We can look forward to additional community achievements in the years to come.”

Opening remarks at the dedication were offered by Newport Township Manager Joe Hillan, followed by the singing of the national anthem by Karen and Kyra Phair, and a blessing of the statue by Rev. Louis Kaminski. John Zyla, Newport Township Councilman and Chairman of Newport United; and Newport Township Councilman Paul Czapracki then took the podium.

They were followed in turn by Mike Shay on behalf of U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser’s office, Sen. Baker, and Rep. Alec Ryncavage, with each presenting a proclamation to the township, emphasizing the significance of the event. Additional remarks were given by Terry Ostrowski, President/CEO of Earth Conservancy.

Closing the program was Stephen Phillips, President of the Newport Township Community Organization, who outlined future endeavors and underscored the path ahead for regional development.

Crafted by Frank Grontkowski Monuments, the granite statue stands in front of the Newport Township municipal building.

In addition to many community donations, it was supported by major gifts by Earth Conservancy and Newport Aggregate.

A full list of donors is available on the Township’s website — https://www.newporttownship.org/

The statute also is part of the Newport Township’s ongoing celebration of its 250th anniversary.

As a token of remembrance, all attendees received a souvenir commemorating the event.

• U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas: “As Newport Township celebrates its 250th Anniversary, I wish the community my sincere congratulations and offer my best wishes for a bright future. The Coal Miner Statue dedicated this weekend perfectly honors the rich history of the region, which is steeped in mining roots. I commend the Newport Township Commissioners, the Newport Township Community Organization, Earth Conservancy, and everyone else who made it possible to honor the industry that has played such an important role in the lives of residents for the past two and a half centuries.”

• Rep. Alec Ryncavage, R-Plymouth: “As I attended Newport Township’s Miner Statue Dedication it struck me how crucial it is for each generation to pause and reflect on our roots, particularly as we grow farther from immediate family members who worked in the mines. The coal mined in Northeast Pennsylvania, including from communities like Newport Township, played a vital role in fueling our nation through two world wars, symbolizing the enduring strength of our community and country.”

• Paul Czapracki, President, Newport Township Commissioners: “I was very pleased with the turnout of the residents to honor the remembrance of our forefathers. The statue will always be a testament of the hard work and labor they endured over the years.”

• John Zyla, Vice-President, Newport Township Commissioners and Chairman, NewportUnited: “A great turnout and very grateful for everyone who donated to help make the project possible. It was very heartwarming to read the letters and notes that were sent in by residents about their fathers and grandfathers.”

• Stephen Phillips, President, Newport Township Community Organization: “The histories of mining and Newport Township have been intertwined for more than a century. While we honor and appreciate the achievements of local miners, we recognize the need to move beyond our industrial past. Working together, especially with partners like Earth Conservancy, will help us diversify and strengthen our economic foundation and enhance our community’s quality of life.”

• Terry Ostrowski, President/CEO, Earth Conservancy: “The board and staff of EarthConservancy were unhesitating in wanting to support this project. Newport Township has been a strong and valued partner of ours since the beginning. This statue serves as a reminder of the people who helped build the region, as well as an inspiration for the community moving forward.”

• John Oliver, Vice-President Sales/Operations, Newport Aggregate: “We are proud and pleased to provide support in order to honor miners and their families who formed the backbone Newport Township Press Release: Newport Township Coal Miner Statue of our community.

“This coal miner stands as a symbol of all of the dedicated, industrious, and persevering people who tirelessly worked to make this country great.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.