Gabriel Metric, 93, looks on as Pennsylvania State Representative Alec Ryncavage honors him with a house citation from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives at a surprise party held for Metric inside AMVETS Post 59 on Wednesday night.

HANOVER TWP. — Gabriel Metric had no idea that the celebration he walked into inside the AMVETS Post 59 Wednesday was for him.

In fact, the 93-year-old Korean War veteran thought the occasion was for someone else entirely. That’s why it came as quite the shock when state Rep. Alec Ryncavage took to the podium to announce the crowd packed inside was really for Metric.

“I didn’t think I was the one getting an award, then I walked in, realized and said ‘ah, hallelujah,’” Metric said.

Among several other certificates and acknowledgments, Metric was honored with a citation from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, presented by Ryncavage, R-Plymouth.

“I brought with me one of the highest honors that we can bestow, and this is a proclamation that comes not just from me, but from all 203 members of the House of Representatives across the entire Commonwealth,” Ryncavage said in a speech addressing Metric.

“We don’t see dedication like this in our community anymore and it’s my hope that through my office and through honoring folks like yourself that we can continue so that the next generation and the generation after that can maybe learn a thing or two to make sure that communities like this stay local to us and that we continue to care for them,” he added.

A lifetime resident of Hanover Township, Metric enlisted in the U.S. Air Force shortly after graduating from Hanover Senior High School in 1948. His time in the Air Force lasted from 1948 to 1952, which included service during the Korean War.

In 1953, Metric joined the AMVETS Post 59 and served as post commander three times — in 1967, 2003 and 2004 — and as a board member on the board of directors.

In 2022, he was the grand marshal in the Hanover Township Memorial Day Parade and still volunteers at the Wilkes-Barre Veterans Affairs Medical Center each week. In his spare time, Metric loves to sing and will join in on any karaoke song.

“Hanover Township — the AMVETS — has been my life,” Metric said.

Surrounded by those he loves the most in the place he loves the most, he couldn’t help but reminisce on the early days of his service.

“I had to do my thing because I love my country. People ask me why I served and it’s because someday my children won’t have it as bad as I did,” Metric said.

“But I didn’t have it that bad — I had too many people that helped me and I want to thank each and every one of you,” he added.

Tammy Wenger, AMVETS Post 59’s public relations officer, orchestrated the event to recognize Metric’s dedication to both his country and the post.

“I almost started to cry when he realized what was actually happening,” Wenger said. “Gabe Metric is the heart and soul of the AMVETS Post 59.”