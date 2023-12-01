🔊 Listen to this

The Greater Nanticoke Area School District had officially informed Luzerne County’s Election Bureau that five school board members must be elected this year instead of the correct number of four, county officials said Thursday.

As a result, both the May 16 primary election and Nov. 7 general election ballots instructed voters to select five.

No corrective action is needed, however, because only four candidates appeared on the ballot in that race and were elected Nov. 7, officials said: Tony Prushinski, Mark Cardone, David Vnuk and Erika McQuown Jacobs.

School board candidates can cross-file in the primary, and all four secured both the Republican and Democratic nominations to advance to the general. There were no other ballot contenders.

Because only four seats are open, the county won’t be proceeding with a write-in notification letter to fill the fifth slot that never existed, officials said. The highest number of write-in votes was eight for John Telencho.

No write-in nominees advanced in the primary because at least 100 votes are required, and nobody met that threshold. That write-in vote minimum does not apply in the general election.

As proof the county was not at fault, a release from county Administrative Services Division Head Jennifer Pecora said Greater Nanticoke Area sent an online form to the bureau at 10:39 a.m. Feb. 7 stating five school board members must be elected for four-year terms.

School districts and the county’s 76 municipalities are responsible for providing accurate information to the county on which seats must appear on the ballot in their jurisdictions, Pecora said.

Based on the experience with Greater Nanticoke Area, the county has decided it will now require electronic submission of all ballot content information to ensure the information is instantly accessible if a question arises, Pecora said.

“This will allow for automatic data upload directly into our filing management system,” her release said.

The bureau will send governing bodies letters about this requirement at the start of each calendar year, it said.

Public posting of sample ballots also will continue so governing bodies, candidates and committees can review the information and alert the election bureau of any concerns, Pecora said. This ballot-proofing measure was implemented for both 2023 elections.

School board certificates

Pecora also announced the election bureau completed certificates of election for all winning school board candidates Thursday.

The bureau is not issuing the certificates if candidates don’t have their campaign finance filings in order, which includes filing of a 30-day, post-election finance report due Dec. 7, the release said.

Because school districts will be holding their state-required reorganization meetings next week, some school board winners may have to submit their 30-day campaign reports before the Dec. 7 filing deadline in order to receive their certificates, it said. These certificates are required for candidates to be sworn in.

“Luzerne County is in no way altering the date of the state filing requirements; we are simply encouraging school board elected officials to file prior to the deadline to ensure a seamless transition into their elected positions,” the release said.

Campaign finance reports can be submitted online or in person at the bureau in the county’s Penn Place Building at the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Market Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Candidates also should visit the bureau to pick up their certificates once their campaign finance reports are in order, it said.

Information on campaign finance reports is posted on the election page at luzernecounty.org or by calling the bureau at 570-825-1715.

All other newly-elected officials must complete the 30-day filing to receive their certificates of election by mail, the release said.

”Certificates will not be mailed until campaign finance materials are received by the bureau,” it said.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.