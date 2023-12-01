🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — Officials in Plains Township said the Local Share Account funding received on Thursday will be used to address several needs in the township.

The officials said $265,385 in will be used for paving improvements on East Mountain Boulevard, and $162,275 will be used to purchase a 2024 Freightliner 114SD Packer chassis truck, along with a 25-cubic-yard Cobra Magnum Series rear load packer that will be attached to the back of the truck to compress the garbage that is collected.

Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, and Sen. Marty Flynn, D-Scranton, presented the checks to township officials at a brief ceremony.

Jerry Yozwiak, chairman of Plains Township’s board of commissioners, offered a few comments.

“We must thank Rep. Pashinski and Sen. Flynn for helping and getting the necessary funding for the township,” said Yozwiak. “Their work is constant and goes beyond party affiliation to do what is best for those residing here and other townships in the area. Anyone that works with townships knows that garbage trucks go quickly and are in a constant state of repair and replacement, and that projects like the pavement project are competitive. I am happy that we were awarded this funding and that we have these grants to offset the taxpayers.”

Pashinski said he was proud to have helped secure the funding and he thanked Sen. Flynn and Yozwiak for their efforts in securing the funding for Plains Township.

“The pavement project is a priority because of the impact around the Geisinger Wyoming Medical Center as it continues to expand,” Pashinski said. “In addition, Plains Township’s current garbage truck is aging and having a newer one will continue to support the residents of Plains and continue to provide reliable service and support. These projects will continue to improve the quality of life for those living in the community, which is always the goal of these grants.”

Flynn said the funding “guarantees the thriving future of Plains Township, beginning with essential improvements in infrastructure through an important pavement project and the acquisition of a dependable garbage truck.”

Local Share Account funding was created by the Pennsylvania Race Horse Development and Gaming Act (Act 71 of 2004), which provides for the distribution of gaming revenue through the Commonwealth Financing Authority to support projects in the public interest within Pennsylvania.