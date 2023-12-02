🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — U.S. Marshal William Pugh on Friday announced that the U.S. Marshals Service Middle District of Pennsylvania (USMS) Fugitive Task Force arrested a man on Thursday in Wilkes-Barre Township who was wanted for distribution of narcotics and parole violations, U.S. Marshal William Pugh announced Friday.

Adam Matarese, 31, was wanted by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections for parole violations and the West Hazleton Police Department for distribution of controlled substances.

After attempts to find Matarese were unsuccessful, the USMS Fugitive Task Force was requested to assist in his apprehension.

On Thursday, members of the task force located and arrested Matarese on Schechter Drive, Wilkes-Barre Township, without incident.

Subsequent to arrest, a search warrant was issued in Luzerne County and, as a result, a firearm and a significant amount of suspected methamphetamine were recovered.

Matarese was lodged at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility to be arraigned on the distribution of narcotics charges previously filed by the West Hazleton Police Department.

In this investigation, the USMS task force was assisted by the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office, the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, the Pennsylvania State Police, the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, and the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department.

The USMS Fugitive Task Force comprises 22 state, county, and local police agencies, including the Pennsylvania State Police, the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole, the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, the Kingston Police Department, the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office, and the Scranton Police Department — all of whom participated in the investigation.