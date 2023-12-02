🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — A Martin Luther King Junior Day of service will be held on Jan. 15, 2024, to commemorate the anniversary of the civil rights leader’s birthday.

Four community partners are joining forces to host a half day program called “Blankets and Broth.”

The O’Donnell Law Firm, the Wilkes-Barre NAACP branch #2306, the Friedman Jewish Community Center and the Wilkes-Barre City Health Department will be holding the event on the Monday holiday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Friedman Jewish Community Center, 613 S J Strauss Lane, Kingston.

Catherine O’Donnell, Jewish Community Center board member said: “The King holiday is designated as a National Day of Service to commemorate the man and his mission. Dr. King’s legacy has endured and remains relevant today because of his empowered call to create change through service to those among us that are in need. We’re asking for a half-day of time from people who wish to gather, enjoy each other’s company for a few hours and help fellow citizens who are trying to make their way.”

In 1994, Congress passed a bill to dedicate the national holiday as a National Day of Service. The King Holiday and Service Act was introduced by the late Congressman John Lewis and late Sen. Harris Wofford, both of whom had worked alongside Dr. King in civil rights activism.

“Blankets and Broth” will benefit the Keystone Mission, Ruth’s Place and Sarah’s Table. Volunteers are currently being recruited to assemble fringe blankets and bring a can of soup or broth to the event.

To volunteer, contact the JCC at — 570 824-4646 — or the NAACP email — [email protected] — or David Yonki, First Vice President of the NAACP at — 570 822-2776 — who is coordinating the event.