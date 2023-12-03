Event benefits St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital

Melissa Piccillo sits behind wine bottles with led lights at her Someting to Talk About stand at Saturday’s Swoyersville Craft Show. The event, held at the American Legion, raised money for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

SWOYERSVILLE — A second annual Swoyersville Christmas and Craft show brought out about 100 people to the American Legion for a chance to shop for holiday decor and begin their holiday shopping.

Organizer Chris Concert pointed out that, in addition to offering unique handmade gifts and food items, the event also raised money for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

“A $40 vendor fee and donations went toward St. Jude’s,” Concert said. “People are happy to come out, especially for such a good cause.”

Many people look for a way to help others during the holiday season and the event provided an opportunity to do that, while enjoying an afternoon out.

“It’s a win/win/win,” Concert said.

Courtney Hardiman was buying homemade peanut butter balls from a vendor whose candy became a favorite during her recent pregnancy. Her daughter Bailey is now six months old, and Hardiman was again buying the peanut butter candy for gifts and as a special treat for her family.

Lisa Davis, of Kingston, who was attending with friends, said Christmas is always a special season for her, dedicating one of the rooms of her home to the holiday. Davis found a colorful grapevine wreath which she knew would be perfect for her living room mirror.

“I bought it on impulse,” she said.

Davis wasn’t sure what she would purchase when she walked in the door, but when she saw the wreath, she knew it would be the perfect addition to her room decor. She was also admiring a Christmas ornament that depicted a red cardinal in an outdoor winter scene.

“I would buy it,” Davis said, laughing. “But, I literally don’t have any more room on my tree.”

Linda Ninotti, a vendor at the event, has been crafting wreaths for longer than she can remember.

“When someone buys something that I’ve made, I’m thrilled,” she said. “I know they like it.”

Ninotti said customers at the event said that they pictured the wreaths and other decor items in their homes, or were purchasing them as gifts for others.

Ruth Casey was at the event selling craft items and offering face painting. Casey said she was having a great time bringing smiles to the face of children, painting everything from Santa Claus to Christmas trees to glittery snowmen.

Casey said she believed the craft fair, and others like it around the area on Saturday, provided a chance to kickoff the holiday season and to begin serious Christmas shopping.