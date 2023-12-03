Work inspired by Back Mountain Bloomers tour on display at Marquis

🔊 Listen to this

Artist Linda Keck was thrilled to sell her painting of foxgloves to art lover Patricia Pieffer of Dallas, who told the artist the colors will perfectly complement a room in her home. Here, Keck and Pieffer admire the painting during the opening reception of the “Art in the Garden” exhibit at Marquis Art & Frame.

Like it or not, as soon as December starts we’re in meteorological winter.

But if you want a glimpse of summer’s lovely flowers and lush greenery, you can stop by Marquis Art & Frame in downtown Wilkes-Barre to check out the “Art in the Garden” exhibit, which will remain on display in the second-floor gallery through Dec. 22.

The artwork you’ll find here was inspired by the Back Mountain Bloomers garden tour last June, and many pieces were painted en plein air as tour participants walked through the gardens and saw the artists at work.

Pat Pieffer of Dallas was one of those garden fans, and when she realized artist Linda Keck was working on a painting of foxgloves in colors that would complement her home decor, she decided she had to have it.

During the opening reception held on a recent Friday evening at Marquis, Pieffer was one of the first people to purchase a painting, and Keck was thrilled to see her work so appreciated.

Other artists represented in the show are Jo Adang, Beverly Jean Johnston, Tricia Lawrey Lippert, Kris Miele-Beatty, Vita Reddy, Mary Lou Steinberg, Deb Telatovitch, Michelle Thomas and Robin Vergari.

The show will remain on display at Marquis Art & Frame, 122 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, until Dec. 22, which means it will be there to usher in the start of astronomical winter, set to arrive in the Northern Hemisphere at 10:27 p.m. Dec. 21.